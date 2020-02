Aparace con vida Jaden Davis, hijo de la Kitchenista: ¿cómo está?

View this post on Instagram

Teamed up with @greatjones to highlight their new “Holy Sheet” pan, which is both gorgeous and sturdy – perfect for your holiday biscuits! We spent a morning in my kitchen at home in Detroit with photographer @eeberger making bourbon-spiked cranberry shortcakes, and I shared about my growth as a home cook over the years. You can check out the interview on their site! P.S. You may have also spotted “The Dutchess” pot in my content and featured here – also by @greatjones and both pieces can be purchased on their site. I’m a big fan of their woman owned brand! ❤️ #kitchenistadiaries #greatjones