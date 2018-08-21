6 Best Cute Backpacks for Girls: Your Easy Buying Guide

School is almost back in session. That means students everywhere are looking for a new backpack to start the school year off right. There’s always a bit of healthy competition in home room around who has the coolest bag, especially among elementary and junior high girls.
Looking for cute backpacks for girls? These adorable styles are great for back-to-school season. In addition to being used in school, these bags are also ideal for air travel or light camping. Read on to see our top picks for Back to School season.
1. Big Bang Theory Soft Kitty BackpackPrice: $26.00Pros:
Cons:
- Cute design
- Perfect for animal lovers
- Inspired by a hit TV show
- May not appeal to those who dislike TBBT
- Somewhat limited storage
- A bit more expensive than other options
This adorable bag is perfect for older kids who love TBBT. It is also great for any kid who loves cats in general. The hidden pocket makes this bag feel cool for younger girls, though it certainly lacks the space for carrying both school and extra-curricular accessories.
Find more Big Bang Theory Soft Kitty Backpack information and reviews here.
2. Best Artsy Backpack for Girls: Epic Kids Lego BagPrice: $29.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Allows kids to express their creativity
- Adorable design
- Ample pockets on exterior of bag
- Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back
- May not be suitable for households with children under three due to choking hazard
- Capacity is too small for the needs of older kids
- Loose pieces could cause a mess
This unusual bag is perfect for artsy girls. The front of the bag is designed to be used as a Lego construction space, allowing her to personalize her bag with her favorite designs in flat Lego bricks.
This bag measures 9.8 inches x 13.4 inches x 5.5 inches. Do note that small Lego pieces could be a choking hazards in younger kids, so make sure this won’t be an issue in your home environment before purchasing. Best of all, this backpack is made by a company that offers a replacement or refund in the event that this bag is not up to your quality standards.
3. Best Glitter Backpack: Funky Junque Girls Sequin DaypackPrice: $38.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous sequins add tons of personality
- Larger than other bags for girls
- Padded straps for added comfort
- Hard to clean if it gets heavily soiled
- May still be a bit small for older girls with a lot of books/extracurricular supplies to carry
- Not the most durable materials/design
- Limited number of pockets compared to other bags
Sequin and glitter backpacks are on trend. If you’re shopping for a girl who loves glitz and glamour, this cute backpack is definitely going to make her happy. This fun bag measures 16” L x 14” W, making it ideal for older girls who may need to carry big books, binders, tablets, or a laptop.
This cute backpack for girls features “color-changing sequins,” which basically means that the sequins vary between blue and green depending on their position. Run your hand over the surface of the bag, and the color changes as the sequins move. If you’re looking for a fun, fashionable backpack, this is a style that will make girly girls happy.
Find more Funky Junque Sequin Daypack information and reviews here.
4. Best Cheap Bag: Hello Kitty Girls’ Glitter 16 Inch BackpackPrice: $19.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The cheapest option on our list
- Fits all elementary school basics
- Material is easy to wipe clean
- Some buyers report strong plastic smell when new
- Some reviews note zipper is fragile
- User reviews on durability are mixed
Hello Kitty has long been a favorite backpack choice for young girls. This adorable character hails from Japan, and loves pink. This glittery design has ample storage for the average elementary schooler. This backpack features two side pockets, plus a zippered front pocket. It measures 16.7 x 11.1 x 1.6 inches.
While extremely cute, buyer reviews are a little mixed about durability. Some reviews state the bag held up for over a year, while others started to wear or break after only a few months of use. The usable length of this product will depend on how harshly the bag is treated, and how full it is kept on an average day.
Find more Hello Kitty Backpack information and reviews here.
5. Best Mini Backpack: Loungefly Star Wars BagPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple reviews describe construction as "sturdy"
- Made from easy-to-clean materials
- Durable design
- Somewhat expensive
- Too small for older girls
- No interior pockets
If you’re looking for a cute backpack for a tomboy, this might be your best bet. For girls who love Star Wars and hate the overly girly, pink-and-glitter aesthetic, this mini backpack is positively perfect. If you’re shopping for a girl who loves the original trilogy of films, the cute designs of classic characters like Leia, Yoda, and the Droids will delight her.
Multiple user reviews highlight this bags sturdy construction, and its easy-to-clean materials. The bag boasts two side pockets, a front zippered compartment, and a main zippered compartment that’s roomy enough for younger kids. However, due to it’s smaller size, this bag is not ideal for older girls who need to carry large textbooks or laptops to class. This officially licensed bag measures 9″ X 10.5″ X 4.5″.
Find more Loungefly Star Wars Backpack information and reviews here.
6. Best Clear Bag: NiceEbag 6 in 1 BackpackPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to see all belongings without opening bag
- Six bags for the price of one
- Wide, adjustable straps
- Not ideal for girls who value their privacy
- Some girls may not use all the included bags
- Not machine washable
Some schools are requiring the use of clear backpacks this year. Clear bags don’t give you a lot of room to express personality, but this backpack set manages to feature a pop of cute color in their mostly clear design.
This set includes a clear backpack, measuring 11.8″ x 4.7″ x 16.9. This bag is large enough to hold a 15-inch laptop. Five smaller bags are also included, which your favorite student can use to organize their belongings within the largest bag. This is a great option for younger teens who are starting to carry around makeup and wallets, in addition to their school supplies.
Find more NiceEbag Clear Backpack information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.