Las Vegas: 1 muerto y 2 heridos en un tiroteo en un hotel

Suspect identified, located, & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our @LVMPD personnel & community partners. There’a no such thing as getting away with murder in #Vegas! #LVMPD #Relentless #PoliceWork 💯 https://t.co/eYNEinCnAZ

— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) August 5, 2022