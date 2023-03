Día de San Patricio 2023: ¿Cuál es el origen de esta festividad?

This is how Chicago turns their river green for St. Patrick's Day.

They have a "secret recipe" for the dye and use boats to spread it — the bigger boats dump 40lbs of the dye in the river & the smaller boats mix it up.

It stays green for 24 to 48 hours.pic.twitter.com/SeqIqFCtrQ

— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 12, 2023