Día de San Patricio 2022: ¿Quién fue San Patricio?

Looking forward to being part of the @MayorofLondon #StPatricksDay Festival on Sunday in Trafalgar Sq.

It's free & all are welcome 12-6pm💚

If you're there, come and say hello, we'll be on a stall at the top north east of the square 🙂👋#StPatsLDN #IrishInBritain pic.twitter.com/P6gT80Gd63

— Irish in Britain (@irishinbritain) March 11, 2022