Rosh Hashaná 2023: ¿Qué es Rosh Hashanah?

Happy #RoshHashana to all! 🥂

Wishing you and your family wonderful holiday celebrations.

May your year be fruitful and sweet, and may your table be filled with love, family, and laughter 🍎🍯

Chag Sameach from our Google Cloud family to yours #JewishNewYear pic.twitter.com/S4nD1ulFoK

— Google Cloud Israel (@GoogleCloud_IL) September 10, 2023