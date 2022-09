Nietos y bisnietos de la reina Isabel II: Conozca los miembros más jóvenes de la familia real

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

👣 The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.” pic.twitter.com/J7PNxn2EjI

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2021