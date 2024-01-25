Premios Oscar 2024: Lista completa de nominados

El pasado 23 de enero se anunciaron de manera oficial todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024, luego de un año complicado para la industria de Hollywood, debido a la larga huelga de actores y guionistas.

La gala de la entrega será el próximo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood de Los Ángeles y se retransmitirá en directo por la cadena norteamericana ABC, a cargo del presentador Jimmy Kimmel.

En cuanto a los nominados, Oppenheimer destacó con un total de 14 nominaciones. Seguido de Poor Things con 11 nominaciones y Killers of the Flower Moon con 10.

Lista completa de los nominados al Oscar 2024

Mejor Película

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Actor principal

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Actriz principal

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Actor en un papel secundario

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Actriz en un papel secundario

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Mejor Director

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Pelicula Animada

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Pelicula Internacional

“Io Capitano” (Itallia)

“Perfect Days” (Japon)

“Society of the Snow” (España)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Alemania)

“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)

Diseño de vestuario

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Maquillaje y peinado

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Cortometraje de acción real

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cortometraje animado

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Guión adaptado

“American Fiction” / Cord Jefferson

“Barbie” / Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Oppenheimer” / Christopher Nolan

“Poor Things” /Tony McNamara

“The Zone of Interest” / Jonathan Glazer

Guión Original

“Anatomy of a Fall” /Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

“The Holdovers” / David Hemingson

“Maestro” /Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

“May December” /Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

“Past Lives” /Celine Song

Canción Original

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Partitura Original

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Documental

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Cortometraje documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Diseño de producción

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Edición

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Sonido

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Efectos visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Cinematografía

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

