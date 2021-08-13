Premios Latin Billboard 2021: Lista completa de nominados

Billboard y Telemundo anunciaron recientemente la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Latin Billboard 2021 que se celebrarán el próximo 23 de septiembre en el Watsco Center en la ciudad de Coral Gables en Florida.

El rapero puertorriqueño Bad Bunny con un total de 22 nominaciones lidera la lista de nominados a la edición de este año de los Premios Latin Billboard.

Los premios, que honran a los mejores intérpretes de la música latina, se entregarán este año en 59 diferentes categorías a través de los principales géneros musicales de Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm y Regional Mexicano.

La ceremonia de premiación será transmitida completamente en vivo por Telemundo durante el jueves 23 de septiembre a partir de las 7:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Latin Billboard 2021:

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna



Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

Camilo

Eslabón Armado

Kali Uchis

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Nicki Minaj

The Weeknd

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Kali Uchis, ‘Telepatía’

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, ‘Tusa’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

Bad Bunny & Rosalía, ‘La Noche De Anoche’

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, ‘Tusa’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Maluma

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabón Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Dos Carnales

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Epic

Interscope

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año / Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Duars

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

Karol G & Nicki Minaj ‘Tusa’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

Ozuna, Karol G & Myke Towers, ‘Caramelo’

Prince Royce, ‘Carita de Inocente’

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Label of the Year:

Remex

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Aura Music

Fonovisa

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul, ‘Mamacita’

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, ‘Tusa’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘Dákiti’

Bad Bunny ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

Bad Bunny, ‘Vete’

Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Ñengo Flow, ‘Safaera’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái’

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, ‘Emmanuel’

Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’

Bad Bunny, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

Bad Bunny, ‘YHLQMDLG’

Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Selena Gomez

Shakira

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Black Eyed Peas

Eslabón Armado

Los Legendarios

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

Glad Empire

Rancho Humilde

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Del

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

CATEGORÍA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

CNCO

Maná

Mau y Ricky

Piso 21

Reik

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”

Kali Uchis “Telepatía”

Reik, Farruko & Camilo “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro & Manuel Turizo “TBT”

Shakira & Anuel AA “Me Gusta”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

Epic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

WK

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year:

Camilo, ‘Mis Manos’

Camilo, ‘Por Primera Vez’

Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

Piso 21, ‘El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo’

Selena Gomez, ‘Revelación’

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

Interscope Geffen A&M

Sony Music Latin

Thirty Tigers

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

Hecho a Mano

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

CATEGORÍA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

Carlos Vives

Elvis Crespo

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

N’Klabe

Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony, “Un Amor Eterno”

Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Wisin & Yandel, Myke Towers & Flow La Movie, “Travesuras”

Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”

Prince Royce, “Lotería”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

El Cartel

LP

Pina

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

El Cartel

Hecho a Mano

Pina

Sony Music Latin

WK

Álbum Tropical del Año / Tropical Albums of the Year:

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, ‘En Cuarentena’

Frankie Ruiz, ‘The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1’

Gloria Estefan, ‘Brazil305’

Prince Royce, ‘Alter Ego’

Sonora Ponceña, ‘Hegemonía Musical’

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Zacarías Ferreira

“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

Norte

Premium Latin

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Top Stop

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Natanael Cano

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabón Armado

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año / Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg, “Que Maldición”

El Fantasma & Los Dos Carnales, “Cabrón y Vago”

Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

Los Dos Carnales, “El Envidioso”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

Afinarte

Lizos

Remex

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Afinarte

Disa

Fonovisa

Lizos

Remex

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

Christian Nodal, ‘Ayayay!’

Eslabón Armado, ‘Corta Venas’

Eslabón Armado, ‘Tu Veneno Mortal’

Eslabón Armado, ‘Vibras de Noche’

Junior H, ‘Atrapado En Un Sueño’

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

Afinarte

DEL

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

Afinarte

DEL

Fonovisa

Lizos

Rancho Humilde

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo /Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

Jowell & Randy

Los Legendarios

Play-N-Skillz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

Glad Empire

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

Aura

La Industria

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

Anuel AA, ‘Emmanuel’

Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’

Bad Bunny, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

Bad Bunny, ‘YHLQMDLG’

Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

Glad Empire

Rich

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Aura

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA / WRITERS /PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera

J Balvin

Tainy

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:

RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Universal Music Corp, ASCAP

WC Music Corp, ASCAP

Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year:

Kobalt Music

RSM Publishing

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year: