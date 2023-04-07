MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Lista completa de nominados

Getty Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 se celebrarán en el mes de mayo en Los Ángeles, California

MTV anunció la lista de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. La ceremonia de premiación se transmitirá en vivo por MTV desde el Barker Hangar en Los Ángeles durante el domingo 07 de mayo a las 8:00 PM, Hora del Este.

En la categoría de películas, el filme “Top Gun: Maverick” lidera la lista de nominados con un total de seis nominaciones. En la categoría de televisión, las series “Stranger Things” y “The Last of Us” lideran las nominaciones con seis nominaciones cada una.

La actriz estadounidense Drew Barrymore será la encargada de conducir los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, una ceremonia televisiva completamente en vivo que promete conquistar a los televidentes con emocionantes momentos sobre el escenario.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Nope”
  • “Scream VI”
  • “Smile”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN

  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Wednesday”
  • “Wolf Pack”
  • “Yellowstone”
  • “Yellowjackets”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Austin Butler — “Elvis”
  • Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • KeKe Palmer — “Nope”
  • Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”
  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN

  • Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”
  • Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
  • Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR HÉROE

  • Diego Luna — “Andor”
  • Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
  • Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”
  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR VILLANO

  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
  • Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”
  • M3GAN – “M3GAN”
  • The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

MEJOR BESO

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”
  • Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”
  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”
  • Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

  • Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”
  • Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”
  • Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”
  • KeKe Palmer – “Nope”
  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

  • Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”
  • Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
  • Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”
  • Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”
  • Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

MEJOR PELEA

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – “John Wick 4”
  • Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA

  • Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”
  • Justin Long – “Barbarian”
  • Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
  • Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

MEJOR DÚO

  • Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”
  • Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wednesday”
  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
  • Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”
  • Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR ELENCO

  • “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Outer Banks”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Teen Wolf: The Movie”

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)
  • Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)
  • Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
  • Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

MEJOR SERIE DE DOCU-REALIDAD

  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

MEJOR SERIE DE COMPETENCIA

  • “All-Star Shore”
  • “Big Brother”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”
  • “The Challenge: USA”
  • “The Traitors”

MEJOR PRESENTADOR(A)

  • Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”
  • Joel Madden – “Ink Master”
  • Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
  • RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

MEJOR EQUIPO DE REALITY EN PANTALLA

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”
  • RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
  • Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL DE MÚSICA

  • “Halftime”
  • “Love, Lizzo”
  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
  • “Sheryl”
  • “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

