MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Lista completa de nominados

MTV anunció la lista de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. La ceremonia de premiación se transmitirá en vivo por MTV desde el Barker Hangar en Los Ángeles durante el domingo 07 de mayo a las 8:00 PM, Hora del Este.
En la categoría de películas, el filme “Top Gun: Maverick” lidera la lista de nominados con un total de seis nominaciones. En la categoría de televisión, las series “Stranger Things” y “The Last of Us” lideran las nominaciones con seis nominaciones cada una.
La actriz estadounidense Drew Barrymore será la encargada de conducir los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, una ceremonia televisiva completamente en vivo que promete conquistar a los televidentes con emocionantes momentos sobre el escenario.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Nope”
- “Scream VI”
- “Smile”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Wednesday”
- “Wolf Pack”
- “Yellowstone”
- “Yellowjackets”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
- Austin Butler — “Elvis”
- Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”
- KeKe Palmer — “Nope”
- Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”
- Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN
- Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”
- Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
- Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”
- Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
MEJOR HÉROE
- Diego Luna — “Andor”
- Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
- Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”
- Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR VILLANO
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”
- Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”
- M3GAN – “M3GAN”
- The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”
MEJOR BESO
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
- Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”
- Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”
- Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”
- KeKe Palmer – “Nope”
- Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”
ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
- Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”
- Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
- Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”
- Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”
- Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
MEJOR PELEA
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – “John Wick 4”
- Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”
ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA
- Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”
- Justin Long – “Barbarian”
- Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
- Sosie Bacon – “Smile”
MEJOR DÚO
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wednesday”
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR ELENCO
- “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Outer Banks”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Teen Wolf: The Movie”
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)
- Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)
- Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)
MEJOR SERIE DE DOCU-REALIDAD
- “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
- “The Kardashians”
- “Vanderpump Rules”
MEJOR SERIE DE COMPETENCIA
- “All-Star Shore”
- “Big Brother”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”
- “The Challenge: USA”
- “The Traitors”
MEJOR PRESENTADOR(A)
- Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”
- Joel Madden – “Ink Master”
- Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
- RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
MEJOR EQUIPO DE REALITY EN PANTALLA
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”
- RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
- Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL DE MÚSICA
- “Halftime”
- “Love, Lizzo”
- “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
- “Sheryl”
- “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”