MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Lista de ganadores

Finalmente los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 se llevaron a cabo en la noche de este domingo 7 de mayo, luego de una semana bastante cambiante, tras la huelga huelga de guionistas de Hollywood. Debido a esto, la ceremonia de esta noche, tuvo un gran cambio, debido al retiro de la presentadora y anfitriona de los premios, Drew Barrymore. Fue así como la ceremonia se lleva a cabo sin un anfitrión formal.
Según CNN, la película taquillera “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things”, “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus” y “Wednesday” fueran unas de las más nominadas.
Así que ha llegado el momento de conocer a los ganadores de la estatua dorada de palomitas de maíz.
Lista de ganadores de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “Scream VI”
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN
- “The Last of Us”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
- Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN
- Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
MEJOR HÉROE
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”
MEJOR VILLANO
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
MEJOR BESO
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
- Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”
ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
- Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”
MEJOR PELEA
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA
- Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
MEJOR DÚO
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
MEJOR ELENCO
- “Stranger Things”
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)
MEJOR SERIE DE DOCU-REALIDAD
- “The Kardashians”
MEJOR SERIE DE COMPETENCIA
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”
MEJOR PRESENTADOR(A)
- Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”
MEJOR EQUIPO DE REALITY EN PANTALLA
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL DE MÚSICA
- “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
MEJOR MOMENTO MUSICAL
- Purple Hearts – “Come Back Home”
