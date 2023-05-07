MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Lista de ganadores

Finalmente los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 se llevaron a cabo en la noche de este domingo 7 de mayo, luego de una semana bastante cambiante, tras la huelga huelga de guionistas de Hollywood. Debido a esto, la ceremonia de esta noche, tuvo un gran cambio, debido al retiro de la presentadora y anfitriona de los premios, Drew Barrymore. Fue así como la ceremonia se lleva a cabo sin un anfitrión formal.

Según CNN, la película taquillera “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things”, “The Last of Us”, “The White Lotus” y “Wednesday” fueran unas de las más nominadas.

Así que ha llegado el momento de conocer a los ganadores de la estatua dorada de palomitas de maíz.

Lista de ganadores de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “Scream VI”

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN

  • “The Last of Us”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN

  • Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

MEJOR HÉROE

  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”

MEJOR VILLANO

  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

MEJOR BESO

  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

  • Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

  • Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”

MEJOR PELEA

  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA

  • Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

MEJOR DÚO

  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”

MEJOR ELENCO

  • “Stranger Things”

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

MEJOR SERIE DE DOCU-REALIDAD

  • “The Kardashians”

MEJOR SERIE DE COMPETENCIA

  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

MEJOR PRESENTADOR(A)

  • Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”

MEJOR EQUIPO DE REALITY EN PANTALLA

  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL DE MÚSICA

  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

MEJOR MOMENTO MUSICAL

  • Purple Hearts – “Come Back Home”

