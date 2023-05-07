MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ¿Cuándo son?

The nominees for Best Musical Moment, sponsored by @sonicdrivein, are down to FOUR!! 🎶🎥

🍿 #PurpleHearts

🍿 @thesummeritp

🍿 @wednesdayaddams

🍿 #YoungRoyals

Run to @MTV's IG Story to vote for who you want to win the golden popcorn at this year's #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/iC08rtnEht

— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 3, 2023