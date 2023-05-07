MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ¿Cuándo son?

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ¿Cuándo son?

Getty SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Honoree Jennifer Lopez accepts the MTV Generation Award onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Todo preparado para que este domingo 7 de mayo de 2023, los seguidores de los mejor de las producciones cinematográficas, de la televisión y de la música pop, vean la premiación de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023.

Con su transmisión en vivo desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, y a partir de las 8:00 p.m costa este de Estados Unidos, 5:00 p.m. PT (costa oeste de EE.UU.), y 1:00 a.m. BST – 8 de mayo (Reino Unido), dará apertura al evento el cual no tendrá anfitrión, debido a la renuncia de Drew Barrymore, en apoyo al paro de escritores de Hollywood.

¿Cómo ver la transmisión de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 en Estados Unidos y America Latina?

El horario para ver la entrega de los premios dentro del territorio estadounidense estará a cargo del canal MTV, mientras que los ciudadanos de America Latina que quieran disfrutar de esta alfombra roja, lo podrán hacer a través de DIRECTV, Movistar TV Satelital u otro servicio de televisión a la que estén suscritos, según TechAdvisor.

Horario para ver en América Latina:

• 18:00 | Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua
• 19:00 | Colombia, Panamá, Perú
• 20:00 | Bolivia, Chile, Cuba, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Venezuela
• 21:00 | Argentina, Uruguay

¿Quiénes son los presentadores?

En cuanto a los presentadores encargados de dar a conocer los nominados a las diferentes categorías serán, según el portal Concierto.cl:

• Anthony Ramos (Transformers: El despertar de las bestias)
• Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules)
• Ashley Park (Joy Ride) 
• Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms)
• Busta Rhymes
• Camila Morrone (Todos quieren a Daisy Jones)
• Chelsea Lazkani (Selling Sunset)
• Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)
• Christopher Briney  (El verano en que me enamore)
• Courtney Eaton (Yellowjackets)
• Dave Burd “Lil Dicky” (Dave)
• Dominique Fishback (Transformers:El despertar de las bestias)
• Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone)
• Gavin Casalegno (El verano en que me enamore)
• Halle Bailey (La Sirenita)
• Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)
• Jamie Lee Curtis (Mansión Encantada)
• Jonah Hauer-King (La Sirenita)
• Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets)
• Kaia Gerber (Bottoms)
• Katie Maloney (Vanderpump Rules) 
• Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)
• Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets)
• Lola Tung (El verano en que me enamore)
• Nick Viall (Viall Files Podcast)
• Rachel Sennott (Bottoms)
• Riley Keough (Todos quieren a Daisy Jones)
• Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride)
• Sam Claflin  (Todos quieren a Daisy Jones)
• Samantha Hanratty (Yellowjackets)
• Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack)
• Scheana Shay (Vanderpump Rules)
• Sherry Cola (Joy Ride)
• Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets)
• Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
• Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride)
• Suki Waterhouse (Todos quieren a Daisy Jones)
• Tiffany Haddish (Mansión Encantada)

Lista de nominados

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Nope”
  • “Scream VI”
  • “Smile”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN

  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Wednesday”
  • “Wolf Pack”
  • “Yellowstone”
  • “Yellowjackets”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

  • Austin Butler — “Elvis”
  • Florence Pugh — “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • KeKe Palmer — “Nope”
  • Michael B. Jordan — “Creed III”
  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN

  • Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus”
  • Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
  • Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
  • Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Sadie Sink — “Stranger Things”
  • Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR HÉROE

  • Diego Luna — “Andor”
  • Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”
  • Paul Rudd — “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
  • Pedro Pascal — “The Last Of Us”
  • Tom Cruise — “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR VILLANO

  • Elizabeth Olsen — “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
  • Harry Styles – “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower — “Stranger Things”
  • M3GAN – “M3GAN”
  • The Bear — “Cocaine Bear”

MEJOR BESO

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – “The Last Of Us”
  • Harry Styles + David Dawson – “My Policeman”
  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – “Outer Banks”
  • Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – “Only Murders in the Building”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

  • Adam Sandler – “Murder Mystery 2”
  • Dylan O’Brien – “Not Okay”
  • Jennifer Coolidge – “Shotgun Wedding”
  • KeKe Palmer – “Nope”
  • Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

  • Bad Bunny – “Bullet Train”
  • Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
  • Emma D’Arcy – “House of the Dragon”
  • Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things”
  • Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

MEJOR PELEA

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – “Bullet Train”
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – “Scream VI”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – “Stranger Things”
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – “John Wick 4”
  • Escape from Narkina 5- “Andor”

ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA

  • Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson – “Cocaine Bear”
  • Justin Long – “Barbarian”
  • Rachel Sennott – “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
  • Sosie Bacon – “Smile”

MEJOR DÚO

  • Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – “Do Revenge”
  • Jenna Ortega + Thing – “Wednesday”
  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – “The Last Of Us”
  • Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – “The White Lotus”
  • Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – “Top Gun: Maverick”

MEJOR ELENCO

  • “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Outer Banks”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Teen Wolf: The Movie”

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN

  • Demi Lovato – “Still Alive” (“Scream VI”)
  • Doja Cat – “Vegas” (“Elvis”)
  • Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • OneRepublic – “I Ain’t Worried” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
  • Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (“Where The Crawdads Sing”)

MEJOR SERIE DE DOCU-REALIDAD

  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

MEJOR SERIE DE COMPETENCIA

  • “All-Star Shore”
  • “Big Brother”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”
  • “The Challenge: USA”
  • “The Traitors”

MEJOR PRESENTADOR(A)

  • Drew Barrymore – “The Drew Barrymore Show”
  • Joel Madden – “Ink Master”
  • Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer”
  • RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

MEJOR EQUIPO DE REALITY EN PANTALLA

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • Tori Deal y Devin Walker – “The Challenge: Ride or Dies”
  • RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
  • Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL DE MÚSICA

  • “Halftime”
  • “Love, Lizzo”
  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
  • “Sheryl”
  • “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

