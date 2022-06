MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 : ¿Dónde son los premios?

Asked our #MTVAwards host, @VanessaHudgens, 22Qs and the results = movie + TV faves, singing, a shoutout to her adorable pup (hi Darla 🐶), and of course, a High School Musical mention or two 🎶

Tune in this Sunday at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/dM9kswze70

— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 3, 2022