Latin Billboard 2022: Ganadores

Bad Bunny fue el artista con más premios Latin Billboards en la edición de 2022 con nueve galardones, seguido por Farruko con cuatro y Karol G con tres.

Estos son los ganadores:

CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS

OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES

Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:

 Bad Bunny

Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:

 Ivan Cornejo

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:

 Bad Bunny

Artista Crossover del Año

Crossover Artist of the Year:

 Skrillex

CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES

SONGS CATEGORIES

“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año

Hot Latin Song of the Year:

 Farruko, “Pepas”

“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:

 Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:

 Bad Bunny

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

 Karol G

“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

 Grupo Firme

“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

 Rimas

“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

 Rimas

Canción del Año, Latin Airplay

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:

 Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay

Latín Airplay Label of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay

Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:

 Farruko, “Pepas”

Canción del Año, Streaming

Streaming Song of the Year:

 Farruko, “Pepas”

CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES

ALBUM CATEGORIES

“Top Latin Album” del Año

Top Latin Album of the Year:

 Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:

 Bad Bunny

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:

 Karol G

“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

 Eslabon Armado

“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:

 Rimas

“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

 Rimas

CATEGORIA LATIN POP

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

 Enrique Iglesias

Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

 Maná

Canción “Latin Pop” del Año

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

 Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año

Latin Pop Album of the Year:

 Rosalía, Motomami

“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:

 Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:

 Universal Music Latino

CATEGORIA TROPICAL /

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Artista Tropical del Año, Solista

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:

 Romeo Santos

Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

 Aventura

Canción Tropical del Año

Tropical Song of the Year:

 Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

Álbum Tropical del Año

Tropical Albums of the Year:

 Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy

“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:

 Christian Nodal

Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

 Eslabon Armado

Canción Regional Mexicana del Año

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

 Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde

Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:

 Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:

 Fonovisa

Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:

 Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía

“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:

 Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:

 Del

CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

 Bad Bunny

Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:

 Wisin & Yandel

Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:

 Farruko, “Pepas”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:

 Sony Music Latin

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:

 Universal Music Latino

Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:

 Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:

 Rimas

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

 Rimas

CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:

 Bad Bunny

Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:

 RSM Publishing, ASCAP

Corporación Editora del Año

Publishing Corporation of the Year:

 Sony Music Publishing

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:

 Tainy

PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS

Premio Billboard Ícono / Billboard Icon Award:

 Chayanne

Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza / Billboard

Spirit of Hope Award:

 Christina Aguilera

Premio Billboard Leyenda / Billboard Legend Award:

 José Feliciano

Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama / Billboard Hall of

Fame Award:

 Nicky Jam

Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística / Billboard

Lifetime Achievement Award:

 Raphael