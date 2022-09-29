Latin Billboard 2022: Ganadores

Bad Bunny fue el artista con más premios Latin Billboards en la edición de 2022 con nueve galardones, seguido por Farruko con cuatro y Karol G con tres.
Estos son los ganadores:
CATEGORÍAS DE ARTISTAS
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
Ivan Cornejo
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Artista Crossover del Año
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Skrillex
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES
SONGS CATEGORIES
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Grupo Firme
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Rimas
“Hot Latin Songs” Casa Disquera del Año
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Casa Disquera del Año, Latin Airplay
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
Canción del Año, Streaming
Streaming Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES
ALBUM CATEGORIES
“Top Latin Album” del Año
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
“Top Latin Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
CATEGORIA LATIN POP
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
“Latin Pop Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Rosalía, Motomami
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Latin Pop Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Universal Music Latino
CATEGORIA TROPICAL /
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Canción Tropical del Año
Tropical Song of the Year:
Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
“Tropical Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Álbum Tropical del Año
Tropical Albums of the Year:
Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
“Tropical Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Canción Regional Mexicana del Año
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde
Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
“Regional Mexican Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year:
Del
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Wisin & Yandel
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Farruko, “Pepas”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Casa Disquera del Año
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Universal Music Latino
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Rimas
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Casa Disquera del Año
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Rimas
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
RSM Publishing, ASCAP
Corporación Editora del Año
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Sony Music Publishing
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
Tainy
PREMIOS ESPECIALES / SPECIAL AWARDS
Premio Billboard Ícono / Billboard Icon Award:
Chayanne
Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza / Billboard
Spirit of Hope Award:
Christina Aguilera
Premio Billboard Leyenda / Billboard Legend Award:
José Feliciano
Premio Billboard Salón de la Fama / Billboard Hall of
Fame Award:
Nicky Jam
Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística / Billboard
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Raphael