iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021: Lista completa de nominados

La estación radial iHeartRadio dio a conocer la lista completa de los nominados a los iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021. La importante ceremonia de premiación tiene previsto celebrarse en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.
La octava edición de los iHeartRadio Music Awards será transmitida completamente en vivo por FOX durante el 27 de mayo a partir de las 8:00 PM, Hora del Este.
Hasta el momento, iHeartRadio no ha dado a conocer el nombre del presentador de la gala que honra a lo mejor en la industria de la música.
La lista de nominados de este año es liderada por el cantante canadiense The Weeknd con un total de ocho nominaciones, seguido por Megan Thee Stallion y Roddy Ricch con siete nominaciones respectivamente.
Ozuna, Maluma, J Balvin, Karol G, Bad Bunny y Rauw Alejandro son algunas de las personalidades de habla hispana que están nominados en las categorías de música latina.
Los fanáticos de los múltiples artistas nominados a los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 pueden votar a través del sitio web iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Lista completa de nominados a los iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Circles” – Post Malone
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- The Weeknd
MEJOR DÚO / GRUPO DEL AÑO
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- twenty one pilots
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
- “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
MEJOR ARTISTA POP NUEVO
- 24kGoldn
- blackbear
- Doja Cat
- JP Saxe
- Pop Smoke
CANCIÓN DE ROCK ALTERNATIVO DEL AÑO
- “Bang!” – AJR
- “Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
- “everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
- “Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots
- “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
ARTISTA DE ROCK ALTERNATIVO DEL AÑO
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Billie Eilish
- Cage the Elephant
- twenty one pilots
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA DE ROCK / ROCK ALTERNATIVO
- Ashe
- Dayglow
- Powfu
- Royal & The Serpent
- Wallows
CANCIÓN ROCK DEL AÑO
- “Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
- “Patience” – Chris Cornell
- “Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters
- “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
- “Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne
ARTISTA DE ROCK DEL AÑO
- AC/DC
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Shinedown
- The Pretty Reckless
CANCIÓN COUNTRY DEL AÑO
- “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
- “Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton con Gwen Stefani
- “One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
- “The Bones” – Maren Morris
ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL AÑO
- Blake Shelton
- Luke Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA COUNTRY
- Ashley McBryde
- Gabby Barrett
- HARDY
- Ingrid Andress
- Jameson Rodgers
CANCIÓN DE BAILE DEL AÑO
- “Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
- “ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
- “Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
- “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN
ARTISTA DE DANCE DEL AÑO
- Anabel Englund
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa
- Tiësto
CANCIÓN HIP-HOP DEL AÑO
- “High Fashion” – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
- “ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
- “The Box” – Roddy Ricch
ARTISTA HIP-HOP DEL AÑO
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP
- Jack Harlow
- Moneybagg Yo
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
- Roddy Ricch
CANCIÓN R&B DEL AÑO
- “B.S.” – Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
- “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna
- “Playing Games” – Summer Walker
- “Slide” – H.E.R. featuring YG
ARTISTA R&B DEL AÑO
- Chris Brown
- H.E.R.
- Jhené Aiko
- Snoh Aalegra
- Summer Walker
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO DE R&B
- Chloe x Halle
- Lonr.
- Mahalia
- Skip Marley
- Snoh Aalegra
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO DE POP LATINO / REGGAETÓN
- “Caramelo” – Ozuna
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Hawái” (Remix) – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Tusa” – KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
ARTISTA DEL AÑO DE POP LATINO / REGGAETÓN
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA LATINO
- Chesca
- Jay Wheeler
- Natanael Cano
- Neto Bernal
- Rauw Alejandro
CANCIÓN REGIONAL MEXICANA DEL AÑO
- “Palabra De Hombre” – El Fantasma
- “Se Me Olvidó” – Christian Nodal
- “Sólo Tú” – Calibre 50
- “Te Volvería A Elegir” – Calibre 50
- “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” – Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme
ARTISTA REGIONAL MEXICANO DEL AÑO
- Banda Los Sebastianes
- Calibre 50
- Christian Nodal
- Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
- Gerardo Ortíz
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
- Andrew Watt
- Dr Luke
- Frank Dukes
- Louis Bell
- Max Martin
COMPOSITOR DEL AÑO
- Ali Tamposi
- Amy Allen
- Ashley Gorley
- Dan Nigro
- Finneas
MEJOR LETRA (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- “Adore You” – Harry Styles
- “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “cardigan” – Taylor Swift
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “everything i wanted”- Billie Eilish
- “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “If The World Was Ending” – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE PORTADA (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- “Adore You” (Harry Styles) – Versión de Lizzo
- “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) – Versión de Shawn Mendes
- “Fix You” (Coldplay) – Versión de Sam Smith
- “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) – Versión de Miley Cyrus
- “Juice” (Lizzo) – Versión de Harry Styles
MEJOR ‘ARMY’ DE FANS (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- #Agnation – Agnez Mo
- #Arianators – Ariana Grande
- #Beliebers – Justin Bieber
- #BLINK – BLACKPINK
- #BTSARMY – BTS
- #Harries – Harry Styles
- #Limelights – Why Don’t We
- #Louies – Louis Tomlinson
- #MendesArmy – Shawn Mendes
- #NCTzens – NCT 127
- #Selenators – Selena Gomez
- #Swifties – Taylor Swift
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
- “Dynamite” – BTS
- “Hawái” – Maluma
- “How You Like That” – BLACKPINK
- “Life Is Good” – Future featuring Drake
- “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
- “Yummy” – Justin Bieber
PREMIO ESTRELLA DE REDES SOCIALES (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Jaden Hossler
- LILHUDDY
- Nessa Barrett
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
COREOGRAFÍA FAVORITA DE UN VIDEO MUSICAL (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- BTS – Son Sung Deuk
- “34+35” (Ariana Grande) – Scott & Brian Nicholson
- “Do It” (Chloe x Halle) – Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
- “Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) – Kyle Hanagami
- “Physical” (Dua Lipa) – Charm La’Donna
- “Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) – Richy Jackson
- “Say So” (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
- WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – JaQuel Knight
- “Bop” (DaBaby) – Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
TIKTOK BOP DEL AÑO (CATEGORÍA VOTADA EN REDES SOCIALES)
- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
- “Lottery (Renegade)” – K CAMP
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
- “Say So” – Doja Cat
- “WAP” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
