FOTOS: Holly Robinson Peete recibe estrella en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood

There are just no words @levarburton 🤩🥹🙏🏾 I 1st met you when I was 11.

I idolized you.

I still do. 🥰🥰🥰Thank you for showing up, inspiring me and pouring into me for most of my life. and for presenting me with my Star today

I’m honored!

I love you!!🥰#HollywoodWalkOfFame https://t.co/n3tYZLSuP1

— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) June 22, 2022