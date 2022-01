La hermana de Bob Saget murió a los 47 años y él le dedicó una película en 1996

America’s dad was also a brother.

Bob Saget spoke openly & poignantly about loss. Our siblings both died at 47. Aside from his many creative gifts, he also shared this profound grief. It may seem silly, but it helped me somehow. Gay wasn’t forgotten. And Bob won’t be either ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AKhvCzm235

— Teresa Strasser (@teresastrasser) January 10, 2022