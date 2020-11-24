GRAMMYs 2021: Lista completa de nominados

La Academia de la Grabación dio a conocer la lista completa de los nominados a la edición número 63 de los GRAMMYs que se celebrarán el domingo 31 de enero de 2021 en Los Angeles, California. La ceremonia de premiación será transmitida por CBS.

El comediante, actor y presentador de televisión Trevor Noah fue anunciado como el anfitrión oficial de los GRAMMYs 2021. Mientras que Ben Winston producirá el evento después de la salida de Ken Ehrlich, quien fue el productor de la gala por más de 40 años.

Las nominaciones de los GRAMMYs 2021 se centran en las canciones y álbumes discográficos que salieron al mercado entre el 1 de septiembre de 2019 y el 31 de agosto de 2020.

La cantante estadounidense Beyoncé lidera las nominaciones de la edición número 63 de los GRAMMYs con un total de 9 nominaciones. Otros de los artistas más nominados son Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa y Roddy Rich con 6 nominaciones cada uno.

Cantantes de habla hispana como lo son J Balvin, Kany García, Ricky Martin y Camilo también fueron nominados a los GRAMMYs 2021, la ceremonia de premiación que honra a lo mejor en la industria de la música.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados a los GRAMMYs 2021:

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade.

Black Pumas – Colors.

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So.

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted.

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now.

Post Malone – Circles.

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage.

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo.

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition).

Coldplay – Everyday Life.

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3.

Haim – Women In Music Pt. III.

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia.

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Taylor Swift – Folklore.

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade.

Roddy Ricch – The Box.

Taylor Swift – Cardigan.

Post Malone – Circles.

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now.

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted.

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe.

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending.

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress.

Phoebe Bridgers.

Chika.

Noah Cyrus.

D Smoke.

Doja Cat.

Kaytranada.

Megan Thee Stallion.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day).

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – Intentions.

BTS – Dynamite.

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me.

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – Exile.

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes.

Lady Gaga – Chromatica.

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia.

Harry Styles – Fine Line.

Taylor Swift – Folklore.

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca – Kick I.

Baauer – Planet’s Mad.

Disclosure – Energy.

Kaytranada – Bubba.

Madeon – Good Faith.

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – Shameika.

Big Thief – Not.

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto.

HAIM – The Steps.

Brittany Howard – Stay High.

Grace Potter – Daylight.

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – Bum-Rush.

Code Orange – Underneath.

In the Moment – The In-Between.

Poppy – Bloodmoney.

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live.

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto.

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday.

Big Thief – Not.

Fiona Apple – Shameika.

Brittany Howard – Stay High.

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death.

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka.

Grace Potter – Daylight.

Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury.

The Strokes – The New Abnormal.

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters.

Beck – Hyperspace.

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher.

Brittany Howard – Jaime.

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush.

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend – Lightning & Thunder.

Beyoncé – Black Parade.

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – All I Need.

Brittany Howard – Goat Head.

Emily King – See Me.

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – Sit on Down

Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore – Let Me Go

Ledisi – Anything for You

Yebba – Distance

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo.

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour.

Free Nationals – Free Nationals.

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings.

Thundercat – It Is What It Is.

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence.

DaBaby – Bop.

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin.

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture.

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage.

Pop Smoke – Dior.

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like.

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record.

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard.

Little Big Town – Nightfall.

Ashley McBryde – Never Will.

Best New Age Album

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo.

Priya Darshini – Periphery.

Superposition – Form//Less.

Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories.

Cory Wong & Jon Batiste – Meditations.

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Guinivere.

Pachamama – Regina Carter.

Gerald Clayton – Celia.

Chick Corea – All Blues.

Joshua Redman – Moe Honk.

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thana Alexa – Ona.

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories.

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors.

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper.

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry.

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment.

Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science – Waiting Game.

Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard.

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2.

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain.

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Gregg August – Dialogues on Race.

John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley.

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between.

John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot.

Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords.

Best Latin Jazz Album

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones.

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions.

Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams.

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo.

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight.

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG.

Camilo – Por Primera Vez.

Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos.

Ricky Martin – Pausa.

Deb Nova – 3:33.

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bajofondo – Aura.

Cami – Monstruo.

Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando.

Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio.

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia.

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Alejandro Fernández – Hecho en México.

Lupita Infante – La Serenata.

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1.

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez.

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Best Tropical Latin Album

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao.

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito.

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe).

Grupo Niche – 40.

Victor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad.

Best American Roots Performance

Black Pumas – Colors.

Bonny Light Horseman – Deep in Love.

Brittany Howard – Short and Sweet.

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – I’ll Be Gone.

I Remember Everything – John Prine.

Best Americana Album

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers.

Hiss golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender.

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground.

Marcus King – El Dorado.

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels.

Best Bluegrass Album

Danny Barnes – Man on Fire.

Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1.

Steep Canyon Rangers – North Carolina Songbook.

Billy Strings – Home.

Various Artists – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project , Vol. 1.

Best Traditional Blues Album

Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid.

Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel.

Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard.

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove.

Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw.

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live At the Paramount.

G. Love – The Juice.

Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds.

North Mississippi Allstars – Up And Rolling.

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman.

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance.

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter.

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return.

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times.

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Black Lodge Singers – My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”.

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours – Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours.

Nā Wai Ehā – Lovely Sunrise.

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere.

Sweet Cecilia – A Tribute to Al Berard.

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas – FU Chronicles.

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall.

Bebel Gilberto – Agora.

Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters.

Tinariwen – Amadjar.

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir.

Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…

Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.

Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill.

Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) – Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White).

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah.

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything.

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist.

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger.

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill.

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie.

American Utopia on Broadway.

Jagged Little Pill.

Little Shop of Horrors.

The Prince of Egypt.

Soft Power.

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Frozen 2.

Jojo Rabbit.

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Max Richter – Ad Astra.

Kamasi Washington – Becoming.

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker.

Thomas Newman – 1917.

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts.

Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You.

Idina Menzel & Aurora – Into the Unknown.

Billie Eilish – No time to Die.

Cynthia Ervio – Stand Up.

Best Instrumental Composition

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Baby Jack.

Christian Snads – Be Water II.

Alexandre Desplat – Plumfield.

Maria Schneider – Sputnik.

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hildur Gusnadóttir – Bathroom Dance.

John Beasley – Donna Lee.

Remyle Boef- Honeymooners.

Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson – Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Jeremy Levy – Uranus: The Magician.

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

John Beasley & Maria Mendes – Asas Fechadas.

Jacob Collier – He Won’t Hold You.

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnkaye Kencridk & Amanda Taylor – Desert Song.

Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny – From This Place.

Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens – Slow Burn.

Best Recording Package

Coldplay – Everyday Life.

Lil Wayne – Funeral.

Grouplove – Healer.

Caspian – On Circles.

Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12.

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Paul McCartney – Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition).

Grateful Dead – Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991.

Depeche Mode – Mode.

Wilco – Ode to Joy.

Various Artists – The Story of Ghostly International.

Best Album Notes

Various Artists – At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926.

Various Artists – The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974.

The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop.

Various Artists – The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped

the Music Business.

Nat Shusloff – Out of a Clear Blue Sky.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Devon Gifillian – Black Hole Rainbow.

Katie Pruitt – Expectations.

Beck – Hyperspace.

Brittany Howard – Jaime.

Sierra Hull – 25 Trips.

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff.

Dan Auerbach.

Dave Cobb.

Flying Lotus.

Andrew Watt.

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good – Do You Ever (Rac Mix).

Deadmau5 – Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix).

Jasper Street Co. – Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix).

Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix).

Bazzi – Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix).

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Asplaugh.

David Frost.

Jesse Lewis.

Dmitriy Lipay.

Elaine Martone.

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices.

Brooklyn Rider – Healing Modes.

Ted hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna.

Woods & Place Orchestra: Hearne, T: Place.

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion – Hynes: Fields.

Dover Quartet – The Schumann Quartets.

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Kirill Gerstein – Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.

Igor Levit – Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas.

Augustin Hadelich – Bohemian Tales.

Daniil Trifonov – Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival.

Richard O’Neill – Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra.

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Stephen Powell – American Composers at Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto.

Nicholas Phan – Clairières – Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger.

Cecilia Bartoli – Farinelli.

Brian Giebler – A Lad’s Love.

Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton – Smyth: The Prison.

Best Classical Compendium

Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn – Adès Conducts Adès.

Clément Mao-Takacs – Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Nieges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin.

José Serebrier – Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto.

Isabel Leonard – Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke.

Matt Haimovitz – Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood.

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès – Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.

Richard Danielpour – Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua.

Carlisle Floyd – Floyd, C.: Prince of Players.

Ted Hearne – Hearne, T.: Place.

Christopher Rouse – Rouse: Symphony No. 5.

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story.

Beyoncé – Black Is King.

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme.

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

ZZ Top -That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

