Flowers: ¿La canción de Miley Cyrus hace referencia a Liam Hemsworth?

"We were together since 16 our house burned down i don't know if we ever thought we would get married but when we losted our house in malibu..in trying put that back together it forced me to let go, i still do and loved him very very very much and still do as well."-MC about Liam pic.twitter.com/H9eNWMm6yh

— Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) December 2, 2020