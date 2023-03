Semana Santa 2023: ¿Qué fecha es Domingo de Ramos?

🌿#PalmSunday provides us a combination of rejoicing and penance. We anticipate #Easter2023 with the victory of the true King over sin and death. And yet, we still have to enter into the dark valley of the Passion with Jesus to enter into that victory.https://t.co/FMxIXPqmnA pic.twitter.com/HVXtWE55Kk

— Exodus 90 (@E90Official) March 21, 2023