Día de Martin Luther King Jr. 2024: ¿Por qué se celebra?

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others.”

– Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/3fk6j6oIJG

— America The Ghetto🇵🇸🇨🇺 (@LizzMurr56) January 9, 2024