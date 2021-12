¿Cuándo es Navidad 2021?

Started in Maryland, now it's in NYC!

Check out the Rockefeller Center 2021 Christmas tree, which is the first ever to come from Old Line State 🎄

📷: @KevinKuzminski

Backstory: https://t.co/wYvCOawotc pic.twitter.com/N0CxjQPhBZ

— 7News DC (@7NewsDC) December 10, 2021