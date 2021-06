¿Cómo murió Roger Moore, el actor que interpretaba a James Bond?

‘For Your Eyes Only’ received its Royal Premiere #OTD in 1981. The most serious & least gadget-driven of the Roger Moore #JamesBond films, it features just the right amount of wit, some beautiful locations, notably in Corfu and the Italian Alps, plus spectacular stunt work. pic.twitter.com/I2kevwctCC

— Gary K’s Film & TV 🎞🎬📺 (@Gallifrey_GaryK) June 24, 2021