FOTO – Chrissy Teigen perdió a su bebé. John Legend y la modelo esperaban a su tercer hijo

Chrissy Teigen perdió a su bebé. La modelo, empresaria y estrella de las redes sociales hizo el anuncio con una dolorosa foto en sus redes sociales, donde lleva tiempo documentando su vida como mamá, sus pensamientos y este tercer embarazo con su esposo, el cantautor John Legend.
Desde hacía semanas la pareja había contado que la gestación estaba siendo complicada, incluso requiriendo hospitalización. Teigen reveló las malas noticias con dos fotos que reflejan la devastación emocional que tanto ella como Legend estaban sintiendo:
Estamos conmocionados y sufriendo un dolor del que solo habíamos oído hablar. Un dolor que nunca habíamos sentido antes. No pudimos parar la hemorragia y darle a nuestro bebé el tipo de fluidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones. Simplemente, no fue suficiente.
Nosotros nunca escogemos el nombre de nuestro bebé hasta el último momento posible, después de que nacen, justo antes de salir del hospital. Pero por alguna razón, esta vez comenzamos a llamar a este bebecito Jack en la barriga, así que siempre será Jack para nosotros. Jack luchó mucho para ser parte de nuestra familia y lo será por siempre.
Para nuestro Jack – Lamento muchísimo que los primeros momentos de tu vida hayan estado llenos de tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos.
Gracias a todos los que nos han estado mandando energía positiva, pensamientos y oraciones. Sentimos su amor y los apreciamos mucho.
Estamos muy agradecidos por la vida que tenemos, por nuestros bebebés maravillosos Luna y Miles, por las cosas maravillosas que hemos podido experimentar. Sin embargo, no todos los días pueden ser soleados. En nuestros días más oscuros estaremos de duelo y lloraremos, pero también nos abrazaremos y nos amaremos más que nunca y lo superaremos.
