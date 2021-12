Ha estado casada la famosa actriz Bette Midler: ¿Tiene hijos?

Midler and von Haselberg share one child, daughter Sophie. She was born on November 14, 1986.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sophie wed Harry J. N. Guinness in a small ceremony boasting 11 people. As Midler told Jimmy Kimmel, “My husband did the food. I did the flowers.”

In October 2021, she revealed to Today what it was like bringing Guinness home to meet her famous mother.

“I mean, obviously to me, she’s always just gonna be my mom,” she told the outlet. “Like, of course, I’m very, very aware of her standing in culture, but she is also my mom and I think because I’m an only child, bringing someone home means so much more because of that.”

“We are so much a unit of three that bringing someone in of course is always a big deal,” the 35-year-old added. “But as soon as I started dating my husband Harry, I knew they were going to love him. It actually was not a question to me. I think he probably felt differently, of course. I’m sure he was nervous even though he never showed it, but they fell in love with him from the get-go. Truly, they’re more obsessed with him than they are with me.”

Sophie has followed in her famous parents’ footsteps, appearing in “Irrational Man,” “Halston” and “Pose.”

