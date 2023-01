Fallece Barbara Walters: Homenajes tras su muerte [VER]

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters🙏🏾 🕊️

I was always proud to say I graduated from Sarah Lawrence College bc she went there & I had the chance to laugh w/ her about us both living in the same dorm room…Just a few decades apart (;Like Oprah said she kicked doors down! What a legacy💔 https://t.co/tEIX9COF3t pic.twitter.com/V0YCwxQyEd

— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) December 31, 2022