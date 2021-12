¿Cuál es el primer país en recibir el Año Nuevo 2022?

Play



Samoa and Kiribati are First to Welcome the New Year 2019

Watch New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square 2019 in USA – NYC youtube.com/watch?v=p3YZahNnZIs Samoa and Kiribati are First to Welcome the New Year 2019 The Pacific island nation of Samoa and parts of Kiribati were the first places in the world to welcome the new year 2019 Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati Kiritimati, Apia,…

2019-01-01T01:41:43Z