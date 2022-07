4 de julio 2022: ¿Cómo ver los fuegos artificiales de Macy’s?

I am so excited to be performing at the 46th annual @Macys 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, July 4th at 8pm ET! Get your red, white & blue ready to watch it live on @NBC or stream it on @PeacockTV 🤩 #MacysFireworks pic.twitter.com/TLqoEimYEr

— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) June 28, 2022