Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry firman contrato con Netflix: ¿De qué se trata?

Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry oficialmente acaban de firmar un importante contrato con Netflix para producir contenido original para la importante plataforma de streaming.
De acuerdo con información reseñada en exclusiva por The New York Times, el Duque y Duquesa de Sussex firmaron un contrato por varios años con Netflix.
La compañía de producción anónima de la pareja empezará a producir contenido original para la plataforma de streaming: Documentales, largometrajes y programación infantil para niños y adolescentes.
“Nuestras vidas, tanto independientes como de pareja, nos han permitido comprender el espíritu humano: El coraje, la resistencia y la necesidad de conexión”, puntualizó la pareja en un comunicado de prensa.
Markle y el Príncipe Harry también agregaron: “Nuestro enfoque estará en la creación de contenido que informa, pero que también da esperanza.”
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“Como nuevos padres también es importante para nosotros crear una programación familiar inspiradora, al igual que contar historias poderosas a través de un lente veraz y fácil de identificar. Nos complace trabajar con Ted y el equipo de Netflix, cuyo alcance sin precedente nos ayudará a compartir contenido impactante”, declaró la pareja.
The New York Times también reseña que los Duques de Sussex pueden aparecer en pantalla en algunos de los proyectos tipo documental que producirán para Netflix. Sin embargo, Markle no tiene previsto regresar a la industria de la actuación.
Por otra parte, un portavoz de Netflix se negó a declarar a The New York Times sobre la suma de dinero que recibirá la importante pareja por el reciente acuerdo que acaban de concretar.
“Estamos increíblemente orgullosos de que hayan elegido a Netflix como su hogar creativo y estamos entusiasmados de contar historias con ellos que puedan ayudar a desarrollar la resilencia y aumentar la comprensión de las audiencias en todas partes”, afirmó Ted Sarandos, co-director ejecutivo y director de contenido de Netflix.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of their country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those who have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces – from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served. #remembrance #lestweforget
En el mes de marzo, Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry se establecieron en la ciudad de Los Ángeles en California tras renunciar a sus compromisos como miembros de la Familia Real Británica. Recientemente, la pareja adquirió una lujosa mansión en Santa Bárbara.
La Duquesa de Sussex anteriormente prestó su voz para el documental “Elephant” de Disneynature, transmitido exclusivamente por la plataforma de streaming de Disney+. Mientras que el Príncipe Harry realizó su debut en las producciones audiovisuales con su participación en el documental “Rising Phoenix” de Netflix, el proyecto se centraba en los Juegos Paralímpicos.
Asimismo, Harry se asoció con Oprah Winfrey para producir una serie para AppleTV+ que se centrará en salud mental y tiene previsto estrenarse el próximo año. Anteriormente, el Príncipe reveló que está trabajando con Winfrey y están “reuniendo expertos en la materia”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
Sigue a AhoraMismo en Instagram