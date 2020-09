Luis Miguel es demandado por sus propias primas. ¿Qué hizo ahora el Sol de México?

View this post on Instagram

•𝔏𝔲𝔦𝔰 𝔐𝔦𝔤𝔲𝔢𝔩 𝔰𝔢 𝔢𝔫𝔠𝔲𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔯𝔞 𝔠𝔬𝔫 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔩𝔞 𝔰𝔲 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔯𝔢 𝔢𝔫 𝔲𝔫𝔞 𝔡𝔢 𝔰𝔲𝔰 𝔞𝔠𝔱𝔲𝔞𝔠𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔰 𝔡𝔢𝔩 𝔏𝔲𝔫𝔞 𝔓𝔞𝔯𝔨 𝔢𝔫 𝔭𝔩𝔢𝔫𝔬 𝔞𝔭𝔬𝔤𝔢𝔬 𝔡𝔢 𝔰𝔲 𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔯𝔢𝔯𝔞 𝔦𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔫𝔞𝔠𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔩.𝔈𝔫 𝔩𝔞 𝔪𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔡𝔞 𝔡𝔢 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 𝔰𝔢 𝔩𝔞 𝔳𝔢 𝔪𝔲𝔶 𝔢𝔪𝔬𝔠𝔦𝔬𝔫𝔞𝔡𝔞 𝔭𝔬𝔯 𝔡𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔬 𝔢𝔫𝔠𝔲𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔯𝔬.•(16 𝔡𝔢 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔷𝔬 𝔡𝔢𝔩 𝔞𝔫̃𝔬 1985) "𝔉𝔢𝔩𝔦́𝔷 𝔡𝔦́𝔞 𝔡𝔢 𝔩𝔞 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔯𝔢" 𝔞 𝔱𝔬𝔡𝔞𝔰 𝔶 𝔢𝔫 𝔢𝔰𝔭𝔢𝔠𝔦𝔞𝔩 𝔞 𝔪𝔦𝔰 𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔤𝔞𝔰 𝔏𝔲𝔦𝔰𝔪𝔦𝔤𝔲𝔢𝔩𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔰 𝔮𝔲𝔢 𝔰𝔬𝔫 𝔪𝔲𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔰 𝔶 𝔩𝔞𝔰 𝔮𝔲𝔦𝔢𝔯𝔬 𝔪𝔲𝔠𝔥𝔬.𝔜 𝔞 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔩𝔞 𝔮𝔲𝔢 𝔡𝔢𝔰𝔠𝔞𝔫𝔰𝔢 𝔢𝔫 𝔭𝔞𝔷 𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔢 𝔡𝔬𝔫𝔡𝔢 𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔢… +• •𝔉𝔢𝔩𝔦́𝔷 𝔡𝔦́𝔞 𝔡𝔢 𝔩𝔞 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔯𝔢 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔠𝔢𝔩𝔞 𝔅𝔞𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔦 𝔊𝔯𝔞𝔠𝔦𝔞𝔰 𝔭𝔬𝔯 𝔥𝔞𝔟𝔢𝔯 𝔡𝔞𝔡𝔬 𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔰 𝔥𝔢𝔯𝔪𝔬𝔰𝔬𝔰 𝔥𝔦𝔧𝔬𝔰 𝔶 𝔢𝔫 𝔢𝔰𝔭𝔢𝔠𝔦𝔞𝔩 𝔞 𝔫𝔲𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔬 𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔬 #𝔪𝔦𝔠𝔨𝔶 @𝔩𝔪𝔵𝔩𝔪 • It was in Argentina, during a recital at Luna Park. Months later, Marcela Basteri disappeared without a trace, and to this day it remains a mystery. Marcela Basteri and her son, Luis Miguel. Marcela Basteri luis miguel singer with her mother music musician disappearance of her mother stock photos biography family album The calendar marks March 16, 1985, and the legendary Luis Miguel prepares himself in the Luna Park dressing room to once again dazzle his Argentine fans, who are anxiously waiting in front of the stage. Wearing a beige suit, he completes details in front of the mirror, when a presence makes him jump out of his seat. Behind the door his mother, Marcela Basteri, is waiting for him, and the singer's face is completely transformed. Like a child, he gets up and walks quickly towards her, dodging cameramen and assistants, and stammering: "She's mom. There is mom ". She, dressed in white and with her eyes already full of tears, runs towards him and covers