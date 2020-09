Los fanáticos de Freddie Mercury celebran su cumpleaños número 74

View this post on Instagram

💥Freddie on Michael Jackson💥 . Freddie: He used to come and see our shows at the Forum in La. I guess he likes us. So I got to meet him and he kept coming to see us. I remember going to dinner with him. I think now he just stays at home. He doesn't like coming out. That's what he says. He says whatever he wants he can get it home…anything he wants he just buys it. . Lisa Robinson: But have you ever talked to him about it…to stay in the house like that, that kind of isolation is so scary… . Freddie: I know that's not me. But I mean you know that's his bag. I don't know it's just because he started when he was very young…when you think about it, when I'm talking to him I think my God he's 25 and I'm 37 yet he's been in the business almost longer than I have because he started that young…so it's sort of frightening…you think somebody who's 22 or 25 or just starting out or whatever and I could teach him a few tricks… but not Michael. I think one of the tracks (of the 3 tracks they did together) would have been on the Thriller album if I finished it but I missed out… . 👉P.S. One legend talking about another legend… could it get any more epic? And I just love the way Freddie talks about Michael with such humble attitude defending his eccentric character acknowledging the circumstances that shaped him into who was… Freddie doesn't rush to conclusion or judgement because he's smarter than to fall into the trap of the interviewer and most importantly because people are different and Freddie perfectly understands and respects that ❤ . 🎥 From an interview by Lisa Robinson in 1984 . #FreddieMercury #MichaelJackson