AARP se estrena en la producción de documentales con un tema cercano a los latinos ¿De qué trata?

View this post on Instagram

Very happy and flattered to be asked to speak at the @leagueofcities national city summit in San Antonio today and share some clips from my documentary @caretolaugh . Humbled by the opportunity to share my story in front of 4000 elected officials to talk about the challenges that caregivers face on a daily basis and the changes that could be set forth to help our aging population. Thank you @AARP and #NLCCS!