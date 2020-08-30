Presentaciones musicales de los MTV VAMs 2020

Al organizar una entrega de premios en medio de una pandemia es un gran desafío, pero los VAMs han tomado estrictas medidas para que algunos fans disfruten del show. Maluma y CNCO actuaran en un lugar especial para autoservicio, donde los fanáticos pueden disfrutar de las presentaciones en un lugar seguro, el cual no ha sido revelado. Lo que sí sabe es que es un lugar icónico con vista de Nueva York.

Cabe resaltar que está es la primera vez que Maluma y CNCO pisaran el escenario de los VMAs. Maluma interpretará “Hawaii”, de su nuevo álbum Papi Juancho. Esta es la primera vez que el cantante colombiano interpretará en vivo su nuevo tema. Mientras que CNCO presentará su nueva canción “Beso”, que fue lanzada apenas la noche del jueves.

Maluma se postula para Mejor Video Latino. CNCO tiene tres nominaciones a los VMA, “Mejor Actuación en Cuarentena”, “Mejor Coreografía” por su último sencillo “Honey Boo” y “Mejor Grupo”.

Desafortunadamente Roddy Ricch y J Balvin ya no actuarán en los MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Los dos cantantes, que anunciaron a principios de este mes que se retiraban de la lista de presentaciones. Balvin anunció hace unas dos semanas que había contraído COVID-19. Mientras que Ricch dijo a través de sus redes: “Mi equipo y yo hicimos todo lo que estuvo a nuestro alcance para que esto funcionara, debido a problemas de cumplimiento de COVID en el último minuto tuvimos que suspender la actuación…Mi equipo y yo estamos a salvo y la salud de todos es una prioridad principal, además de dar una actuación de calidad. Agradezco a MTV la oportunidad de actuar y espero poder verlos a todos el próximo año. MANTENGANSE A SALVO”.

Miley Cyrus forma parte de las presentaciones para los MTV VMA 2020, donde tocará su nuevo sencillo “Midnight Sky”.

A continuación la lista de las presentaciones musicales:

Ariana Grande

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Dababy

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lady Gaga

Lewis Capaldi

Machine Gun Kelly

Maluma

Miley Cyrus

Tate Mcrae

The Weeknd

La lista completa de nominados a continuación:

Vídeo del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del Año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Mejor Artista emergente (Push)

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor canción de Hip-hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor canción de Rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor canción Alternativa

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor canción Latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”

Mejor canción de R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor canción de K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Mejor vídeo

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor vídeo desde Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor presentación de Cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor dirección de arte

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejores efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor coreografía

BTS – “On”

CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

Mejor edición

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Rosalía – “A Paleí”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”