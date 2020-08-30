¿Quiénes son los presentadores de los MTV VMAs 2020?

Esta noche es la gran fiesta en Nueva York. Los MTV VMAs 2020 tendrá grandes invitados que están listos para empezar a celebrar desde el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, a partir de las 8 p.m. hora del Este. El show será transmitido exclusivamente por MTV. Pero este año, por primera vez el show también podrá ser visto simultáneamente a través de 11 marcas de ViacomCBS, como BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, así como The CW, lo que lo pondrá a disposición de un público.

Este año la anfitriona de la noche es Keke Palmer. La actriz se convertirá en la primera mujer de color en presentar el show desde 1987, cuando fue presentado por Julie Brown. Palmer, quien tiene 27 años, también se convertirá en la artista mas joven de presentar los MTV VMAs, desde que los hizo Miley Cyrus, en ese entonces de 22 años, en el 2015.

Los MTV VMA también reveló la lista de presentadores que le ayudarán anunciar a los nominados de noche. Ellos son: Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia. Carson y Travis Barker.

Mientras que en la lista de los presentaciones musicales esta Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, CNCO, Maluma y Black Eyed Peas.

Grande, Gaga, Billie Eilish y The Weeknd encabezan la lista de nominados. Los cuatro han sido nominados al Video del Año, la categoría más codiciada del programa: Gaga y Grande por su video musical “Rain on Me”, Eilish por “Everything I Wanted” y The Weeknd por “Blinding Lights”.

Gaga y Grande obtuvieron nueve nominaciones cada una, mientras que Eilish yThe Weeknd tienen seis. Gaga y The Weeknd han sido nominados como Artista del Año, y Eilish, Grande y Gaga están nominados a la canción del año con “Everything I Wanted” y “Rain on Me”, respectivamente.

La lista completa de nominados a continuación:

Vídeo del año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Artista del año

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Canción del Año

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Mejor colaboración

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Mejor Artista emergente (Push)

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de Pop

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejor canción de Hip-hop

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor canción de Rock

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Mejor canción Alternativa

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor canción Latina

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Que Pena”

Mejor canción de R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor canción de K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Mejor vídeo

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Mejor vídeo desde Casa

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Mejor presentación de Cuarentena

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor dirección

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor cinematografía

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Mejor dirección de arte

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Mejores efectos Visuales

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Mejor coreografía

BTS – “On”

CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

Mejor edición

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Rosalía – “A Paleí”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”