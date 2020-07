TOP 5: Videos virales del día – Julio 15, 2020

View this post on Instagram

(Norwood, Ma): This young man went into an antique store and asked a store clerk if could play the piano—they replied “Absolutely. “ Everyone in the store enjoyed his playing, so much that when the owner Mark Waters saw this video, he felt the piano belonged to this young man. Mark is trying to track him down to give him the piano, or if he doesn’t want it, he’d be happy to hire him to play in his store! 🎹 ❤️ (note Mark’s employee did ask permission to film video) The store is Remarkable Cleanouts!! Video sent in by @mark.waters.16100