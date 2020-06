TOP 5: Videos virales del día – Junio 15, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Since @tam5boyz and her family live in Utah – she had viola @danielmorrismusic in California serenade her 90-year-old parents for their 67th anniversary. The couple met at 15 years old—she used to play violin in orchestra. He would take her to all her practices and sit in the audience listening 🎻 …. to love and music 💯🎻❤️ . #everlastinglove