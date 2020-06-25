Myrka Dellanos recuerda sus inicios en la televisión: ¿qué confesó?

Luego de una larga pausa sin haber estado en la televisión Myrka Dellanos finalmente regresó hace un par de semanas al programa “Al rojo vivo”. En medio de su emoción por estar nuevamente delante de las cámaras la ex de Luis Miguel recordó los días en los que empezó a hacerse famosa ante los televidentes.
La cubanoamericana estuvo en un segmento en el programa “Despierta América” que se llama “Te acuerdas de? y allí observó unas imágenes que datan del año 1998, de “Primer Impacto” donde Myrka saludaba y comenzaba a presentar una noticia, ella al verse en ese video clip y recordar ese preciso momento comenzó a reírse con fuerza, a aplaudir y dijo con la gran energía que la caracteriza.
“El set ese de “Primer Impacto”, donde teníamos donde caminar largo, como ha cambiado la televisión, como ha cambiado todo, pero que bueno que todavía podemos estar aquí y la verdad para mi es un gran honor haber sido parte de “Primer Impacto”, relato Dellanso.
“Haber comenzado allí comenzó como noticias y más luego creamos este programa que se convirtió realmente en un monstruo de la televisión en español, por primera vez dos mujeres presentando un noticiero, ahí estábamos las dos María Celeste (Arrarás) y yo”, continuó diciendo la presentadora, quien también recordó que por esa época lució su cabello de diferentes tonos, “allí estaba rubia, trigueña, pelirroja, de todos los colores”.
La conductora de “Despierta América” invitó a Myrka a aconsejar a todas esas mujeres que la estaban viendo en ese momento y le dijo: “Que gusto poder estar hoy contigo reviviendo esos momentos tan bonitos y que les digas a las mujeres que la vida es todo un proceso hay cosas buenas, cosas malas y al final de cuentas lo importante es levantarnos, sacudirnos y seguir para adelante”
View this post on Instagram
Take Action Today! 1. Make a list- put your name on the top of the list. After you write down your name, write down the names of your friends and closest family members. Do it now and come back for step 2. 2. Place your hand on the list and pray for this list- pray for overwhelming love and revelation. Thank God for a new experience for each person listed, including yourself. Why? All of these people God has placed in your life to love as you love yourself. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. It is a commandment. These are the people that He placed in your life to lift you up, and even if you don't reach out to them very often, you know you could if you wanted to. This is a reminder for today. As we focus on the second part of this commandment know that you are enough. You are enough. Let that sink in. Although your father and mother leave you, Jehovah will still pick you up. The reason is simple- His relationship with you is direct and he has created you in his image. Affirm yourself. Also, when we put others in front of us, we are doing what God has done because he put us first. Affirm this thought right now- God put us first. Therefore, let’s practice self compassion as often as we care for others. Scripture: Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. -Psalm 139 Prayer: God of love, my world would not be the same without your promises. Scripture says we are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, your special possession, that we may declare the praises of who called us out of darkness into his wonderful light. You, Lord are my one and only God. I ask that you remind us of these things each day, especially when we think there’s nowhere to go. I can feel the eternal loving God that you are inside of me. I am reminded of my worth. Please allow my loved ones to feel it too. Show your face to them in a special way today. I declare that my prayer is heard and I can see you working already. In Jesus name I pray. Amen! . * Courtesy of @skyheartmedia Please follow for daily devotions in English and Spanish.
La bella cubanoamericana se cobijó en la experiencia y el conocimiento que ha adquirido a través de los años para responder.
“Seguir adelante, mira el talento que uno tiene, la sabiduría que uno tiene, que vas llegando más y más a través del tiempo eso nadie te lo quita y lo puedes usar para renovar tu vida, para cambiar, para tomar otros pasos, para ayudar a otras personas, yo me lancé como empresaria también y nada de lo que uno pasa en la vida es en vano todo es realmente para aprender y para ayudar a otra persona y regalarle esa sabiduría a otra persona que tal ve aún no sabe que va a estar bien”, concluyó la gran amiga de María Celeste.