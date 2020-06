Película ‘Lo Que El Viento Se Llevó’ es vetada de plataformas streaming por “trama racista” ¿Regresará a las pantallas?

View this post on Instagram

I admit that #Songofthesouth was one of my dearest childhood movies. It made me question, about everything about the black people. And I'm glad I did. I learned that they lived in a poverty comunity because they were slaves. That the servants of the house never were actually considered as family, but as a poperty; for the the cook Lady called them sir, ma'am and even master. That the wonderful choir music they were perfoming in the cotton field were cries and codes for the subway missions; I know that it wasn't show, but I think it should be cannon. Once I learned this it broke my heart. And when years passed and I learned that this movie was highly controversia, I was conflicted. Liking this movie makes me look like a racist? #blacklivesmatter #disney