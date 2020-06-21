Llegó ese momento de la semana donde revisamos los estrenos en la plataforma de contenido streaming Netflix para los próximos 5 días, durante la semana del 22 al 26 de Junio.Esta semana vienen varias series, películas originales y otros especiales que te mantendrán pegado a la pantalla de tu preferencia.

Estrenos en Netflix – Semana del 22 al 26 de Junio

22 de Junio

Dark Skies (2013) – Filme de horror sobre una familia perseguida por un ente.

– Filme de horror sobre una familia perseguida por un ente. The Royal Hibiscus Hotel (2017) – Comedia romántica nigeriana.

23 de Junio

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (2020) N – Provocador especial de comedia Stand-up.

– Provocador especial de comedia Stand-up. Roswell: New Mexico (Season 2) – Serie de drama y ficción de The CW.

ROYAL HIBISCUS HOTEL Trailer | TIFF 2017In this spritely Nollywood romantic comedy, an aspiring restaurateur returns to her home in Lagos to try and refine the fare at her family’s little hotel, only to find that her parents are planning on selling out to a rich (and devilishly attractive) buyer. 2017-08-15T21:46:22Z

24 de Junio

Athlete A (2020) N – Documental que explora a los periodistas que revelaron la noticia del doctor Larry Nassar contra el equipo de gimnasia nacional de Estados Unidos.

– Documental que explora a los periodistas que revelaron la noticia del doctor Larry Nassar contra el equipo de gimnasia nacional de Estados Unidos. Bulbbul (2020) N – Filme indio de horror, sobre un hombre que llega a casa para encontrar a una novia abandonada y un número significativo de muertes sin explicación.

– Filme indio de horror, sobre un hombre que llega a casa para encontrar a una novia abandonada y un número significativo de muertes sin explicación. Crazy Delicious (Season 1) N – Una serie documental sobre lo delicioso del mundo culinario.

– Una serie documental sobre lo delicioso del mundo culinario. Nobody Knows I’m Here (2020) N – Drama chileno sobre una ex estrella infantil traumatizada por la fama.

Athlete A | Official Trailer | NetflixAn August 2016 article in the Indianapolis Star about USA Gymnastics protecting coaches accused of abuse leads to the explosive revelation that the USAG women’s team doctor, Larry Nassar, had been abusing athletes for over two decades. This film follows the IndyStar reporters as they reveal the extensive cover-up that allowed abuse to thrive within elite-level gymnastics for more than two decades, the attorney who is fighting the institutions that failed these athletes, and most importantly, the brave whistle-blowers who refuse to be silenced. Watch Athlete A, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81034185 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Athlete A | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix This documentary focuses on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse and the reporters who exposed USAG's toxic culture. 2020-06-17T18:00:00Z

25 de Junio

Vivah (2006) – Musical indio.

26 de Junio

All For Love (Temporada 1) N – Telenovela española sobre un hombre que lo da todo para encontrar a su hermana perdida.

– Telenovela española sobre un hombre que lo da todo para encontrar a su hermana perdida. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020) N – Las estrellas Will Ferrell y Rachel McAdams protagonizan esta original comedia inspirada en todo lo que rodea al célebre concurso de canto europeo, Eurovision.

– Las estrellas Will Ferrell y Rachel McAdams protagonizan esta original comedia inspirada en todo lo que rodea al célebre concurso de canto europeo, Eurovision. Home Game (Temporada 1) N – Serie documental enfocada en deportes.

– Serie documental enfocada en deportes. Straight Up (2019) – Comedia romántica en donde “él puede que sea gay, y ella puede que le esté siguiendo el juego.”

– Comedia romántica en donde “él puede que sea gay, y ella puede que le esté siguiendo el juego.” Twogether (Temporada 1) N – Serie reality sobre viajes de Korea del Sur, en donde sus protagonistas descubren las maravillas del continente asiático a través de enriquecedores viajes.

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga | Official Trailer | NetflixWhen aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for. Watch EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80244088 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: The Story Of Fire Saga | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where high stakes, scheming rivals and onstage mishaps test their bond. 2020-06-11T13:00:03Z

Sobre Netflix

Netflix es un servicio de streaming que les permite a sus miembros ver una gran variedad de series, películas y documentales galardonados (¡y mucho más!) en miles de dispositivos conectados a Internet. Con Netflix, puedes ver nuestro contenido de forma ilimitada y sin anuncios. Siempre hay algo nuevo por descubrir, ¡y todos los meses se agregan más series y películas!