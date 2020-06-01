En estos días, Netflix, la plataforma favorita de todos, se ha convertido en una fuente inagotable de contenido divertido para disfrutar mientras permanecemos en casa pues, bien sea por las inclemencias del clima, o para evitar el contagio o la propagación del Coronavirus, la TV y el sofá, o la cama, son una opción cada vez más importante a la hora de hacer planes.

En Junio, la programación de Netflix se destaca en producciones originales y clásicos de la pantalla grande que llegan para deleitar a toda la familia. ¡Aquí tenemos la lista de lo que podrán disfrutar esta semana!

Estrenos en Netflix – Semana del 1 al 5 de Junio, 2020

Junio 1

122 (2019) – Filme egipcio de horror, en donde un grupo de personas trata de escapar de un hospital.

– Filme egipcio de horror, en donde un grupo de personas trata de escapar de un hospital. Act of Valor (2012) – Thriller de acción militar, dirigido por Mike McCoy y Scott Waugh.

– Thriller de acción militar, dirigido por Mike McCoy y Scott Waugh. All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) – Clásico de culto animado, creado por Don Bluth.

– Clásico de culto animado, creado por Don Bluth. Bad News Bears (2005) – Película de comedia con Billy Bob Thornton.

– Película de comedia con Billy Bob Thornton. Cape Fear – Filme clásico de suspenso sobre una familia perseguida por un psicópata.

– Filme clásico de suspenso sobre una familia perseguida por un psicópata. Casper (1995) – El clásico filme de los 90 sobre el “fantasma amigable”.

Cardcaptor Sakura (Season 1 & 2) – Serie de fantasía en género Anime.

– Serie de fantasía en género Anime. Clueless (1995) – Comedia romántica de los 90 con Alicia Silverstone.

– Comedia romántica de los 90 con Alicia Silverstone. Cocomelon (Season 1) – Serie animada para los más pequeños de la casa.

– Serie animada para los más pequeños de la casa. Cook Off (2017) – Filme independiente; una comedia romántica sobre una madre soltera que entra a un reality show de comida.

– Filme independiente; una comedia romántica sobre una madre soltera que entra a un reality show de comida. Dear My Friends (Season 1) – Serie de comedia surcoreana.

– Serie de comedia surcoreana. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – El clásico de Spielberg.

Juwanna Mann (2002) – Comedia romántica sobre una estrella del basketball despedida de la NBA.

– Comedia romántica sobre una estrella del basketball despedida de la NBA. Inside Man (2006) – Exitoso filme de Spike Lee con Denzel Washington en el protagónico.

– Exitoso filme de Spike Lee con Denzel Washington en el protagónico. Kalek Shanab (2019) – Comedia Árabe.

– Comedia Árabe. Lust, Caution (2007) – Película en Mandarin sobre una mujer joven y su historia durante la segunda guerra mundial.

– Película en Mandarin sobre una mujer joven y su historia durante la segunda guerra mundial. Midnight Diner (New Season) – El exitoso drama japonés regresa con una nueva entrega.

– El exitoso drama japonés regresa con una nueva entrega. Mirai (2018) – Clásico del género Anime.

– Clásico del género Anime. Observe and Report (2009) – Comedia policiaca con Seth Rogen.

– Comedia policiaca con Seth Rogen. My Shy Boss (Season 1) – Comedia Coreana sobre el jefe de una exitosa firma de relaciones públicas.

– Comedia Coreana sobre el jefe de una exitosa firma de relaciones públicas. Our House (2018) – Filme de horror sobre un genio de la tecnología que inventa una máquina que fomenta la actividad paranormal.

Priest (2011) – Filme de horror sobre un cura que caza vampiros.

– Filme de horror sobre un cura que caza vampiros. Rememory (2017) – Filme de ciencia ficción y misterio con el actor de Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage.

– Filme de ciencia ficción y misterio con el actor de Game of Thrones Peter Dinklage. Revolutionary Love (Season 1) Serie coreana de comedia y romance.

Serie coreana de comedia y romance. Starship Troopers (1997) – Filme de ciencia ficción ambientado en el futuro, en donde humanos batallan contra extraterrestres.

– Filme de ciencia ficción ambientado en el futuro, en donde humanos batallan contra extraterrestres. The Boy (2016) – Filme de horror en donde un muñeco cobra vida con consecuencias devastadoras.

– Filme de horror en donde un muñeco cobra vida con consecuencias devastadoras. The Car (1977) – Filme de culto de finales de los 70 sobre un carro poseído por un espíritu diabólico.

– Filme de culto de finales de los 70 sobre un carro poseído por un espíritu diabólico. The Disaster Artist (2017) – La controversial cinta de la productora A24, sobre el tras cámaras y creación de la llamada “peor película del mundo”, The Room.

– La controversial cinta de la productora A24, sobre el tras cámaras y creación de la llamada “peor película del mundo”, The Room. The Healer (2017) – Película familiar, sobre un joven con poderes curativos.

– Película familiar, sobre un joven con poderes curativos. The Help (2011) – con las premiadas actrices Emma Stone y Viola Davis, esta cinta ganadora del Óscar de la Academia trata de una escritora rompiendo las barreras del racismo a comienzos de los años 60.

The Queen (2006) – La historia de la Reina Elizabeth II, con Helen Mirren en el papel principal.

– La historia de la Reina Elizabeth II, con Helen Mirren en el papel principal. The Show (2017) – Un programa de concursos se vuelve peligroso cuando los participantes se empiezan a matar entre sí para el deleite de la audiencia.

– Un programa de concursos se vuelve peligroso cuando los participantes se empiezan a matar entre sí para el deleite de la audiencia. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – La cinta multi premiada con Anthony Hopkins y Jodie Foster, regresa a Netflix.

– La cinta multi premiada con Anthony Hopkins y Jodie Foster, regresa a Netflix. The Stolen (2017) – Filme de acción y aventuras sobre una mujer que busca a su hijo secuestrado en el salvaje oeste.

Filme de acción y aventuras sobre una mujer que busca a su hijo secuestrado en el salvaje oeste. Twister (1996) – Clásico de culto sobre los cazadores de tormentas.

– Clásico de culto sobre los cazadores de tormentas. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) – Comedia con John C. Reilly, en donde interpreta a un cantante que se convierte en leyenda musical.

– Comedia con John C. Reilly, en donde interpreta a un cantante que se convierte en leyenda musical. V for Vendetta (2005) – El clásico de los hermanos Wachowski sobre las disconformidades sociales y las revoluciones con Natalie Portman en el rol principal.

– El clásico de los hermanos Wachowski sobre las disconformidades sociales y las revoluciones con Natalie Portman en el rol principal. West Side Story (1961) – El exitoso musical de culto.

– El exitoso musical de culto. You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008) – Comedia de Adam Sandler.

– Comedia de Adam Sandler. Zodiac (2007) – filme de misterio con Robert Downy Jr, ambientado en el San Francisco de 1960.

Junio 2

Alone (Season 6) – Serie de realidad de History channel en donde expertos en supervivencia se enfrentan a los elementos naturales por sí mismos.

– Serie de realidad de History channel en donde expertos en supervivencia se enfrentan a los elementos naturales por sí mismos. Fuller House (Season 5b) N – El spin off de la legendaria Full House llega a su fin con la despedida de la familia Tanner.

– El spin off de la legendaria Full House llega a su fin con la despedida de la familia Tanner. Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (Season 1) – Docu-serie sobre las estrellas de la música country Garth Brooks y Trisha Yearwood.

– Docu-serie sobre las estrellas de la música country Garth Brooks y Trisha Yearwood. True: Rainbow Rescue (2020) N – Un especial animado para los niños de la casa.

Junio 3

Lady Bird (2017) – Otro éxito de la productora A24 dirigido por Greta Gerwig, la comedia es protagonizada por la galardonada Saoirse Ronan sobre una chica de 17 años creciendo en California.

Killing Gunther (2017) – Comedia de acción protagonizada por Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam

– Comedia de acción protagonizada por Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Interesante documental sobre los concursos de deletreo y todo lo que implican en Estados Unidos.

Junio 4

Baki (Season 2 – Part 3) N – Nuevos episodios de la serie animada de acción Anime.

– Nuevos episodios de la serie animada de acción Anime. Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? (Season 1) N – Serie Canadiense sobre tres amigos llevando historias disfuncionales.

Junio 5

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) N – The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent.

– The final part of the Netflix show that started strong and went off on a wild tangent. Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai (2020) N – Hindi movie about a bank employee who has limited prospects who finds a way of making big money.

– Hindi movie about a bank employee who has limited prospects who finds a way of making big money. Hannibal (Seasons 1-3) – Every season of the epic NBC series arrives on Netflix in the US.

– Every season of the epic NBC series arrives on Netflix in the US. Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019) – Nollywood comedy.

– Nollywood comedy. Queer Eye (Season 5) N – More make-overs from the Fab 5.

– More make-overs from the Fab 5. Supernatural (Season 15) – The majority of the final season of Supernatural drops on June 5th with more to come later in 2020.

– The majority of the final season of Supernatural drops on June 5th with more to come later in 2020. The Last Days of American Crime (2020) N – Heist thriller based on the comic series of the same name.

