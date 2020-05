¿Ryan Seacrest sufrió un derrame cerebral en plena transmisión de American Idol?

View this post on Instagram

People are expressing concern over #RyanSeacrest over his bizarre behavior at the end of the #AmericanIdol finale broadcast last night. The host started off the show just fine doing his thing like always. Towards the end of the show, however, some noticed his eye started to look unusual. He also was mumbling words, and seemed a little out of it. He had promoted today's #LiveWithKelly show, but was noticeably absent. Some people suggest that he may have been suffering a stroke. We hope that's not the case, but whatever it is we send him good wishes and hope he is okay. 😕