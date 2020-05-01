¿Qué series y programas nuevos trae Netflix en Mayo?: ¿cuáles se van?

Mayo ya llegó, y con la mayor parte de la nación aún atrapada en la cuarentena, debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, es posible que muchos estén buscando algo entretenido para ver mientras esperan a que todo vuelva a la normalidad.

Y si es así, Netflix puede ser una buena respuesta: mayo está repleto de programas de televisión de primera categoría y de alta calidad, películas aclamadas por la crítica y nuevos documentales para mantenerte ocupado durante la cuarentena.

La nueva serie limitada de Ryan Murphy, Hollywood se estrena el 1 de mayo, mientras que la esperada comedia de Steve Carell Space Force se transmite a fines de mes, el 29 de mayo.

New on Netflix | May 2020Comedy – 0:16 Drama – 2:23 Nonfiction – 4:26 Action – 6:05 Family – 6:19 Anime – 6:44 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. New on Netflix | May 2020 https://youtube.com/netflix 2020-04-22T14:00:01.000Z

Los fanáticos de la comedia de situación de Ellie Kemper: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, también recibirán un nuevo especial titulado “Inquebrantable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy contra el reverendo”, que se transmite el 12 de mayo.

Sin embargo, en la verdadera forma de Netflix, el servicio de transmisión también eliminará varios títulos durante todo el mes, por lo que queremos dar a los lectores la oportunidad de ponerse al día con sus programas y películas favoritas antes de que se vayan. Esto es lo que viene y sale de Netflix en mayo del 2020:

Lo nuevo que llega a Netflix en mayo:

May 1

-All Day and a Night

-Almost Happy

-Get In

-Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

-The Half of It

-Hollywood

-Into the Night

-Medici: The Magnificent Part 2

-Mrs. Serial Killer

-Reckoning – Season 1

-Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

-Back to the Future

-Back to the Future Part II

-Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

-Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

-Den of Thieves

-For Colored Girls

-Fun with Dick & Jane

-I Am Divine

-Jarhead

-Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

-Jarhead 3: The Siege

-Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

-Masha and the Bear – Season 4

-Material

-Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun – Temporada 1

-Sinister

-Song of the Sea

-The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

-The Heartbreak Kid

-The Patriot

-Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

-Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

-Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

-Underworld

-Underworld: Evolution

-Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

-Urban Cowboy

-What a Girl Wants

-Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

-Arctic Dogs

May 5

-Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

May 6

-Workin’ Moms – Temporada 4

May 7

-Scissor Seven – Temporada 2

May 8

-18 regali

-Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

-Dead to Me – Season 2

-The Eddy

-The Hollow – Season 2

-House at the End of the Street

-Restaurants on the Edge – Season 2

-Rust Valley Restorers – Season 2

-Valeria – Season 1

May 9

-Charmed – Season 2

-Grey’s Anatomy – Season 16

May 11

-Bordertown – Season 3

-Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

-Trial by Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

-True: Terrific Tales

-Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

May 13

-The Wrong Missy

May 14

-Riverdale – Season 4

May 15

-Chichipatos

-District 9

-I Love You, Stupid

-Inhuman Resources

-Magic for Humans – Season 3

-She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Season 5

-White Lines

May 16

-La reina de Indias y el conquistador

-Public Enemies

-United 93

May 17

-Soul Surfer

May 18

-The Big Flower Fight

May 19

-Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

-Sweet Magnolias

-Trumbo

May 20

-Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

-The Flash – Season 6

-Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

-Control Z

-History 101

-Just Go With It

-The Lovebirds

-Selling Sunset Season 2

-Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series – Season 2

May 23

Dynasty – Season 3

-May 25

-Ne Zha

-Norm of the North: Family Vacation

-Uncut Gems

May 26

-Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

-I’m No Longer Here

-The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

-Dorohedoro

-La corazonada

May 29

-Somebody Feed Phil – Season 3

-Space Force

May 31

-High Strung Free Dance

Lo que ya no estará más en Netflix en mayo:

May 1

-John Carter

May 15

-Limitless

-The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

-Royal Pains – Seasons 1-8

May 18

-Scandal Seasons – 1-7

May 19

-Black Snake Moan

-Carriers

-Evolution

-The First Wives Club

-It Takes Two

-Love, Rosie

-She’s Out of My League

-What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

-Young Adult

-Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

-Bitten Seasons – 1-3

May 30

-Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere Collection 1

May 31

-Austin Powers in Goldmember

-Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

-Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

-Dear John

-Final Destination

-Final Destination 2

-Final Destination 3

-The Final Destination

-Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

-Looney Tunes: Back in Action

-My Girl

-The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

-The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

-Outbreak

-Red Dawn

-Richie Rich

