Murió Millie Small: ¿de qué murió la cantante de My Boy Lollipop?

La cantante jamaiquina Millicent “Millie” Small murió en Londres después de sufrir un derrame cerebral, informó la BBC el 6 de mayo. Tenía 73 años.

Su exitosa canción, “My Boy Lollipop”, llegó al primer puesto en las listas de éxitos en los Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido en 1964. Se convirtió en una de las canciones de ska más famosas de todos los tiempos.

Chris Blackwell, fundador de Island Records, elogió a Small por hacer que la música ska fuera global. “Diría que es la persona que tomó el ska a nivel internacional, porque fue su primer disco exitoso”, dijo Blackwell al Observador de Jamaica.

Blackwell dijo que Small era “realmente especial”. La recordaba como una persona especial que manejaba la fama instantánea con gracia. “Se convirtió en un éxito en casi todo el mundo”, dijo Blackwell sobre “My Boy Lollipop”, el tema que la popularizó.

“La acompañé por todo el mundo porque cada uno de los territorios quería que apareciera allí e hiciera programas de televisión y demás, y fue increíble cómo lo manejó”, agregó. “Ella era una persona muy dulce, realmente una persona dulce. Muy divertida, con gran sentido del humor. Ella fue realmente especial”.

Small dijo durante una entrevista del 2016 que Rod Stewart tocó la armónica en la exitosa canción. “Ahora puedo verlo en el estudio, apoyado contra la pared. Niño lindo. Un tipo muy amable”, dijo, como señaló The Guardian.

Stewart, sin embargo, sostuvo que Pete Hogman tocó la armónica en la pista.

Island Records emitió una declaración por separado en Instagram, aparte de las conversaciones de Blackwell con el observador jamaicano, donde lamentaron su muerte.

“Estamos increíblemente tristes al enterarnos del fallecimiento de Millie Small”, escribió el sello discográfico el 6 de mayo. “Ella era una verdadera leyenda y un ser humano increíble. La echaremos mucho de menos. Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos en este momento”.

A Small siempre le encantó cantar y participó en una competencia cuando tenía 12 años, le dijo a The Express en 2016. “No recuerdo lo que cantaba, pero la mayoría fue con los ojos cerrados porque era muy tímida”, dijo.

Blackwell, de Island Records la descubrió después de que grabó “Nos reuniremos” con Roy Panton, y la animó a mudarse de Jamaica a Inglaterra. Con la aprobación de su familia, ella se fue.

“Llegué a Londres en 1963, y sentí que iba a volver a casa, que era donde debía estar”, dijo a The Express. “Nunca tuve clases de canto, mi voz era solo algo con lo que nací”.

En 1970, dejó de cantar profesionalmente “simplemente porque era el final del sueño y se sentía como el momento adecuado”.

Después se mudó a Singapur y en 1984 dio la bienvenida al nacimiento de su hija, Jaelee.

“No extraño esos días de los 60”, dijo Small a The Express. “Lo disfruté mientras duró y representó un momento de pura felicidad, pero miro hacia el futuro ahora que soy mayor y más sabia”.