En estos días de confinamiento, disfrutar de un buen contenido desde casa resulta un plan perfecto, sobretodo ahora que tenemos tantas opciones con variedad de temas en las diferentes plataformas streaming que se han convertido en los compañeros ideales para viajar a otros mundos desde la comodidad del sofá, en la playa, o en cualquier lugar.

Desde intrincadas historias con varias temporadas, hasta llamativas miniseries cortas pero igual de importantes. Bien sea en Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, o HULU, el universo streaming ofrece de todo y para todos los gustos, es por eso que, a los que no son amantes de engancharse con una trama muy larga, les tenemos varias miniseries que pueden disfrutar a partir de ahora.

Estas son las mejores miniseries para disfrutar en plataformas streaming

1 – Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video) La historia de una mujer divertida, realista, muchas veces delirante, y en su propio camino a encontrar la felicidad. La serie arrasó en la temporada de premios el 2019, y catapultó a su protagonista y escritora, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, al absoluto estrellato.

Fleabag Season 1 – Official Trailer | Prime VideoAward-winning writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered, dry-witted woman who hurls herself at modern living in London as she deals with the loss of her best friend, a breakup, and financial troubles at her café. Get an uncensored look at this fast-paced and funny confessional of a woman so totally detached, she’s utterly lost. » Watch the new season of Fleabag now exclusively with your Prime membership. http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFleabag » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About Fleabag: Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. Award-winning playwright Phoebe Waller-Bridge writes and stars as Fleabag, an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along Get More Prime Video: To watch outside of the US, go to http://bit.ly/VisitPrimeVideo Watch Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to watch instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Prime members at no additional cost. Fleabag Season 1 – Official Trailer | Prime Video https://youtu.be/I5Uv6cb9YRs Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2016-08-07T22:10:18Z

2 – Into the Night (Netflix)

Una situación sin precedentes en pleno vuelo llena de suspenso, adrenalina y mucha acción. Into the Night es una producción belga que promete mantenerte pegado a la televisión por un buen rato.

Into the Night I Official Trailer I NetflixWhen the sun inexplicably starts killing everything and everyone in its path, a few ‘lucky’ passengers and crew of an overnight flight out of Brussels try to survive as they fly west – into the night. Into the Night, a Netflix original series. Streaming May 1. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Into the Night I Official Trailer I Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix Passengers and crew aboard a hijacked overnight flight scramble to outrace the sun as a mysterious cosmic event wreaks havoc on the world below. 2020-04-24T15:00:01Z

3 – Upload (Amazon Prime Video)

Upload tiene de todo, mucha ciencia ficción y una buena dosis de comedia en una historia que nos traslada al futuro, en donde los humanos pueden usar una plataforma virtual para “elevar” su conciencia cuando crean que va a llegar la hora de su muerte.

Upload – Official Trailer I Prime VideoFrom Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG Upload – Official Trailer I Prime Video https://youtu.be/0ZfZj2bn_xg Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2020-03-16T18:34:47Z

4 – Unorthodox (Netflix)

Uno de los títulos más vistos durante las últimas semanas se centra en la historia de Esty, una neoyorquina que vive en una comunidad judía ultraortodoxa y decide romper con todas las normas que le imponen e un cambio de vida en otra ciudad, es basada en la historia real y absolutamente conmovedora de Deborah Feldman, y la primera serie de Netflix grabada casi en su mayoría en Yiddish (Idioma hebreo), con actuaciones absolutamente impecables por parte de su elenco.

Unorthodox | Official Trailer | NetflixIn pursuit of self-determination, a young woman leaves her ultra orthodox Jewish community in New York City to start a new life in Berlin. But just as she starts to find her own way, the past begins to catch up with her. A Netflix Original Series inspired by Deborah Feldman's New York Times Bestselling book ‘Unorthodox’ starring Shira Haas, Jeff Wilbusch and Amit Rahav. Coming March 26. Only on Netflix. Watch Unorthodox, Only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81028152 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 167 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Unorthodox | Official Trailer | Netflix https://youtube.com/netflix 2020-03-06T14:09:13Z

5 – A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime Video)

Bajo una Inglaterra en los años 70 en la que las relaciones homosexuales acaban de ser despenalizadas, Jeremy Thorpe (interpretado por Hugh Grant), un miembro del parlamento británico, comienza una relación con un joven que conoce durante sus vacaciones. Una historia desgarradora que te mantendrá pegado a tu pantalla.

A Very English Scandal | Official TrailerA Very English Scandal is the shocking true story of the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy to murder. It's the late 1960s, homosexuality has only just been decriminalized, and Jeremy Thorpe, the leader of the Liberal party and the youngest leader of any British political party in a hundred years, has a secret he's desperate to hide. As long as Norman Scott, his vociferous ex-lover is around, Thorpe's brilliant career is at risk, and eventually Thorpe can see only one way to silence Scott for good. The trial of Jeremy Thorpe changed politics forever as the British public discovered the darkest secrets of the Establishment and the lengths they’d go to conceal them. ➤ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/CBC-Subscribe — A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL AWARDS GOLDEN GLOBES, USA 2019 Won – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television [Ben Whishaw] Nominee – Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Nominee – Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television [Hugh Grant] SCREEN ACTORS GUILD 2019 Nominee – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series [Hugh Grant] BROADCAST FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION AWARDS 2019 Won – Critics Choice Award Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Limited Series [Ben Whishaw] Nominee – Best Limited Series Nominee – Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series [Hugh Grant] — About CBC Gem: CBC Gem offers the full programming slate, from drama to documentaries and sports. Available for free as an app for iOS and Android devices and online at http://cbcgem.ca, and on television via Apple TV and Google Chromecast. — About CBC: Welcome to the official YouTube channel for CBC, Canada’s public broadcaster. CBC is dedicated to creating content with original voices that inspire and entertain. Watch sneak peeks and trailers, behind the scenes footage, original web series, digital-exclusives and more. Connect with CBC Online: Twitter: http://bit.ly/CBC-Twitter Facebook: http://bit.ly/CBC-Facebook Instagram: http://bit.ly/CBC-Instagram — We encourage thoughtful comments and respectful discussion. Before commenting, please review our community guidelines: http://www.cbc.ca/aboutcbc/discover/submissions.html 2019-03-04T21:00:03Z

6 – Alias Grace (Netflix)

La historia real de Grace Marks, una criada del siglo XIX que vivió 15 años entre la cárcel y el manicomio acusada de un doble asesinato en el que todo la apunta como culpable. Para saber si realmente lo fue, no se deben perder esta historia.

Alias Grace | Official Trailer [HD] | NetflixAlias Grace is based on Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel. The six-hour miniseries follows Grace Marks, a poor, young Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Upper Canada who, along with stable hand James McDermott, was convicted of the brutal murders of their employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery, in 1843. Watch Alias Grace on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80119411 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT Alias Grace | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix 2017-09-08T13:00:01Z

7- Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Basada en una exitosa columna del diario New York Times, la miniserie con un elenco estelar, evalúa las diferentes formas de amar en una ciudad tan compleja como Nueva York, cada historia es cautivadora, profunda y maravillosamente actuada.

MODERN LOVE Extended Trailer (NEW 2019) Anne Hathaway, Love Comedy SeriesMODERN LOVE Extended Trailer (NEW 2019) Anne Hathaway, Love Comedy Series © 2019 – Amazon Prime 2019-10-21T12:47:32Z

8 – Little Fires Everywhere (HULU)

Producida y protagonizada por las estrellas Reese Witherspoon y Kerry Washington, la serie examina las complejidades, emociones, disputas raciales, de dos mujeres aparentemente distintas, pero con mucho en común. La serie tiene un suspenso tácito desde su primer episodio que no dejará apartarte de ella.

LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE Trailer (2020) Reese Witherspoon, Drama SeriesLITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE Trailer (2020) Reese Witherspoon, Drama Series © 2020 – Hulu 2020-01-18T12:00:08Z

9 – Criminal (Netflix)

Una historia que cuenta con 12 capítulos cortos divididos en bloques de tres episodios que han sido grabados por diferentes países: España, Francia, Alemania y Reino Unido. Cada historia te envuelve.

Criminal Spain Season 1 Netflix Official Hindi Trailer #1 | FeatTrailersRelease Date : 20 September 2019 (Netflix India) Release Languages : English, Hindi Directed By : Jim Field Smith, George Kay Plot : A cat-and-mouse drama, which focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects. Comprising 12 stories set in four different countries, each takes place within the confines of a police interview suite. 2019-09-23T08:27:00Z

10 – Undone (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Undone’ confirma que las series animadas pueden ser para adultos y nos presenta a Alma, una joven que tras sufrir un accidente de coche comienza a experimentar una nueva relación con el paso y la percepción del tiempo.Una verdadera joya creativa, oscura y maravillosamente ejecutada.

Undone – Teaser Trailer | Prime VideoWatch the first official teaser for Undone, a genre-bending animated series starring Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk. » Watch Undone now exclusively with your Prime membership: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoUndoneS1 » SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe About Undone: UNDONE is a half-hour, genre-bending, animated series that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character Alma, a twenty-eight-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas. After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father’s death. About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost. Get More Prime Video: Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW Instagram: http://bit.ly/AmazonPrimeVideoIG Undone – Teaser Trailer | Prime Video https://youtu.be/QgyYtPq-4hw Prime Video https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo 2019-06-07T16:59:56Z

Aquí tienen un abanico de opciones para disfrutar en todo momento. ¡No se las pierdan!