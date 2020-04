TOP 5: Videos virales sobre el Coronavirus – 26 de Abril 2020

View this post on Instagram

Tonight marks the start of Ramadan for Muslims across the world and because of the coronavirus, it will be contained to households for the first time. One of the many Muslims not able to participate in Ramadan with friends this year is TikTok user @Kyoxjin. A video of him and his friends having to break their six-year-old iftar tradition went viral as many Muslims were relating to his TikTok — they too will be unable to meet up with people outside of their household. “It makes me feel proud that people feel touched by us coming together, it just reminds me that we’re a family,” @Kyoxjin’s friend JJ, who is also in the video, told BuzzFeed News. (🎥: TikTok/ @Kyoxjin)