Ricky Martin confiesa que tiene depresión: ¿qué más le sucede?

This is what we want for our health care professionals around the world. NOTHING LESS They should ALWAYS feel safe and protected, like they make us feel. Please join our battle. Go to chartystars.com/helpfromhome or LINK IN BIO and make a difference. Our lives depend on them, their lives depend on us. @projecthopeorg 🙌🏼☀️🙌🏼