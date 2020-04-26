¿Qué ver en TV? – Domingo 26 de abril

Este domingo tenemos los programas que Univisión y Telemundo tienen en sus listas de programación. Telemundo transmitirá “American Ninja Warrior”, mientras que Univision emitirá “Sal y Pimienta”. Telemundo también transmitirá las películas “Precious Cargo”, “Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier” y “Shockwave”. Mientras que Univision transmitirá un especial de Despierta América sobre el Coronavirus.

Lo que tienes que ver:

Despierta América: Edición Coronavirus

Despierta América de Univision transmitirá un especial en donde abordarán diversos temas sobre el Coronavirus, una epidemia que ha afectado a miles de personas a nivel mundial y en especial en los Estados Unidos, uno de los países con el mayor número de casos de infectados.

“Despierta América: Edición Coronavirus”, será transmitido por Univision a las 9:00 AM, hora del Este.

American Ninja Warrior

Telemundo transmitirá “American Ninja Warrior”, el fenómeno competitivo en el que diversos atletas se disputan un millón de dólares en una de las competencias más rigurosas en la historia de televisión.

“American Ninja Warrior” se transmite a las 7:00 PM, Hora del Este, por Telemundo.

Sal y Pimienta

“Sal y Pimienta” con los presentadores Lourdes Stephen y Jomari Goyso regresa en un nuevo horario de una hora de duración con los chismes más recientes de los famosos más importantes en la industria del entretenimiento.

“Sal y Pimienta” es transmitido a las 10:00 PM, Hora del Este, por Univision.

Precious Cargo

La película protagonizada por Bruce Willis, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 9:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Tras un golpe fallido, el gánster Eddie (Bruce Willis), comienza la búsqueda de la seductora ladrona Karen (Claire Forlani), que le ha fallado. Para ganarse otra vez la confianza de Eddie, Karen recurre a su ex amante y experto ladrón Jack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

La película protagonizada por Johnny Depp, será transmitida por Univision a las 8:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), un niño muy bueno de una familia muy pobre, gana un concurso para disfrutar de una visita de un día a la gigantesca fábrica de chocolate del excéntrico Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) y su equipo de Oompa-Loompas. Cuatro niños más de diferentes partes del mundo lo acompañarán a través de un mundo fantástico y mágico lleno de diferentes sabores.”

Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier

La película protagonizada por Chris Evans, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 3:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Tras los devastadores acontecimientos acaecidos en Nueva York con Los Vengadores, Steve Rogers, alias el Capitán América, vive tranquilamente en Washington D.C. intentando adaptarse al mundo moderno. Pero cuando atacan a un colega de S.H.I.E.L.D., Steve se ve envuelto en una trama de intrigas que representa una amenaza para el mundo. Se unirá entonces a la Viuda Negra para desenmascarar a los conspiradores. Cuando por fin descubren la magnitud de la trama, se unirá a ellos el Halcón. Los tres tendrán que enfrentarse a un enemigo inesperado y extraordinario: el Soldado de Invierno.”

Shockwave

La película protagonizada por Andy Lau, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 2:30 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Cuando un terrorista experto en explosivos se hace con el control de un tunel en Hong Kong, amenaza con asesinar a cientos de rehenes si no se cumplen sus exigencias.”

