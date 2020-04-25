¿Qué ver en TV? – Sábado 25 de abril

El anhelado fin de semana ha llegado y con el la oportunidad de quedarnos en casa para disfrutar con calma de un tiempo frente a la TV. Por esta razón, hemos preparado una selección especial de los mejores programas de televisión que puedes disfrutar en familia en la comodidad de tu hogar.

Hoy, la cadena Univision tiene en sus pantallas la transmisión de los partidos de la Liga MX para todos los fanáticos del fútbol mexicano. Mientras que en la cadena Telemundo encontrarás la transmisión de las películas “Altitude”, “Max”, “Safe House” y “Cradle 2 The Grave”.

1. Fútbol Mexicano Primera División

Todos los fanáticos de los deportes pueden disfrutar de la transmisión especial que tiene Univision de la cobertura de los partidos de la Liga MX.

La transmisión empieza a las 7:50 PM, Hora del Este, por Univision.

2. Altitude

La película protagonizada por Denise Richards, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 9:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “La agente del FBI Gretchen Blair vuela rumbo a Washington D.C cuando su compañero de asiento le hace una propuesta inusual. Le explica que el avión en el que se encuentran está a punto de ser secuestrado, y promete pagarle 75 millones de dólares si consigue ponerle a salvo. Cuando una banda de profesionales se hace con el avión, Gretchen se da cuenta de que el hombre está en lo cierto.”

ALTITUDE Trailer (2017) Denise Richards, Dolph Lundgren MovieAltitude Teaser Trailer – 2017 Denise Richards, Dolph Lundgren Action Movie Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=NewTrailersBuzz About the Altitude Movie Trailer A female FBI agent is offered millions to help a thief escape from a hijacked airplane. 2017-03-22T11:30:01.000Z

3. Max

La película protagonizada por Josh Wiggins, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 7:00 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Un perro que ayudó a los soldados norteamericanos en Afganistán regresa a los Estados Unidos y es adoptado por la familia de su adiestrador, después de sufrir una experiencia traumática.”

Max – Official Trailer [HD]Best friend. Hero. Marine. MAX is in theaters June 26th. http://max-themovie.com http://www.facebook.com/MaxMovie — From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures comes “Max,” a family action adventure from writer/director Boaz Yakin (“Remember the Titans,” “Now You See Me”). A precision-trained military dog, Max serves on the frontlines in Afghanistan alongside his handler, U.S. Marine Kyle Wincott. But when things go terribly wrong on maneuvers, Kyle is mortally wounded and Max, traumatized by the loss of his best friend, is unable to remain in service. Shipped stateside, the only human he seems willing to connect with is Kyle’s teenage brother, Justin, so Max is adopted by Kyle’s family, essentially saving his life. But Justin has issues of his own, such as living up to his father’s expectations for him; he isn’t interested in taking responsibility for his brother’s troubled dog. However, Max may be Justin’s only chance to discover what really happened to his brother that day on the front, and with the help of a tough-talking young teen, Carmen, who has a way with dogs, Justin begins to appreciate his canine companion. Justin’s growing trust in Max helps the four-legged veteran revert back to his heroic self, and as the pair race against time to unravel the mystery, they find more excitement—and danger—than they bargained for. But they each might also find an unlikely new best friend…in each other. “Max” stars Josh Wiggins (“Hellion”) as Justin Wincott, Lauren Graham (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” TV’s “Parenthood”) as his mom, Pamela, and Oscar nominee Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways”) as his dad, Ray. Yakin directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Sheldon Lettich (“Legionnaire”). Karen Rosenfelt (“Marley & Me,” the “Twilight” series) and Ken Blancato (“The Book Thief”) served as producers, with Ben Ormand and Yakin executive producing. Yakin’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Stefan Czapsky (“Safe”), production designer Kalina Ivanov (“The Vow,” “Little Miss Sunshine”), editor Bill Pankow (“The Untouchables,” “Let’s Be Cops”) and costume designer Ellen Lutter (“Grown Ups,” “50 First Dates). The music is by Trevor Rabin (“Grudge Match,” “Remember the Titans”). Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures present, a Sunswept Entertainment production, a Boaz Yakin movie, “Max.” The film opens nationwide on June 26, 2015, and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. “Max” has been rated PG by the MPAA for action violence, peril, brief language and some thematic elements. 2015-03-19T17:01:04.000Z

4. Safe House

La película protagonizada por Ryan Reynolds, será transmitida por Telemundo a las 3:30 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Tras diez años sin dar señales de vida, Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), un inteligente y manipulador ex agente de la CIA que se sospecha vendía información secreta, se entrega en el consulado norteamericano de Ciudad del Cabo. Cuando unos mercenarios atacan el piso franco al que lo llevan los de la Agencia, un agente novato llamado Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) escapa con él. Ambos intentarán sobrevivir para intentar averiguar quién y por qué quieren acabar con ellos.”

Safe House (2012) Trailer – HD Movie – Denzel Washington, Ryan ReynoldsSafe House Trailer When a CIA-operated safe house is targeted by a group of bad guys, the facility's house-sitter is tasked with the dangerous job of moving the criminal who is being hidden there to another secure location. 2011-11-03T18:45:55.000Z

5. Cradle 2 The Grave

La película protagonizada por Jet Li, será transmitida por Telemundo a la 1:30 PM, Hora del Este.

Sinopsis: “Armado con una potente combinación de carisma, conocimiento de las calles y experto en artes marciales, el gangster Tony Fait (DMX) maneja las amenazas del paisaje urbano con precisión, cuidando de sus negocios y de su fiel equipo de profesionales. Su pasión sólo es superada por su amor a su joven hija Vanessa (Paige Hurd). Después de conseguir un alijo de diamantes negros en un complejo golpe, Fait se las tendrá que ver con Su (Jet Li), un agente del gobierno taiwanés que seguía la pista de las joyas por medio mundo. Pero el implacable Su no sólo persigue los diamantes, también a su antiguo compañero, el despiadado Ling (Mark Dacascos), quien ha secuestrado a Vanessa para intercambiarlas por las joyas robadas.”

Cradle 2 The Grave – Trailer [HD]Cradle 2 The Grave HD -CAST- Jet Li … Su DMX … Anthony Fait Anthony Anderson … Tommy Kelly Hu … Sona Tom Arnold … Archie Mark Dacascos … Yao Ling Gabrielle Union … Daria Michael Jace … Odion Drag-On … Miles Paige Hurd … Vanessa Paolo Seganti … Christophe Richard Trapp … Douglas Ron Yuan … Laser Tech Woon Young Park … Bald Enforcer Johnny Nguyen … Ling's Hitman 2012-09-23T14:14:50.000Z

LEE TAMBIÉN: Shakira se gradúa de la universidad en medio de la cuarentena: ¿Cuándo, dónde?

LEE TAMBIÉN: La cuarentena de Eugenio Derbez se convierte en una serie: ¿Dónde, cuándo?