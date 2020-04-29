Michelle Obama estrena documental sobre su vida: ¿Cuándo, dónde?

Después de ocho largos años en la Casa Blanca, Michelle Obama publicó un libro que rápidamente logró convertirse en un éxito en ventas a nivel mundial. En la publicación, la esposa del ex presidente Barack Obama, habló sobre su niñez en Chicago y de su experiencia como Primera Dama de Estados Unidos. Ahora, Michelle Obama emprende un nuevo proyecto profesional con su nuevo documental para la plataforma de Netflix que se estrena el próximo miércoles 6 de mayo.

Para promocionar su libro “Becoming”, Obama realizó una gira de conferencias por 34 ciudades. Dicha gira, es el punto central de su documental “Becoming” que se estrenará en Netflix el próximo 6 de mayo para los usuarios en los Estados Unidos.

El documental de “Becoming” fue dirigido por Nadia Hallgren, una cineasta que nació en el Bronx y cuyo trabajo es respaldado por proyectos como “She’s The Ticket”, un documental sobre las mujeres que se han sumado a la contienda política en los Estados Unidos. Asimismo, colaboró con CNN en las filmaciones de “We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”.

Becoming | First Look | NetflixWatch Becoming globally on Netflix starting May 6: https://www.netflix.com/Becoming Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 183 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Becoming | First Look | Netflix https://youtube.com/Netflix Join former first lady Michelle Obama in an intimate documentary looking at her life, hopes and connection with others as she tours with "Becoming." 2020-04-27T17:00:00.000Z

En el tráiler del nuevo documental, Michelle Obama aseguró que su propósito con su gira no es sólo vender libros, sino también tener “algunas experiencias largas con personas jóvenes” como lo fue la que sostuvo con los jóvenes de Filadelfia para las filmaciones de “Becoming”.

Por su parte, Hallgren mencionó que valiéndose de su experiencia de cineasta, su objetivo era crear un documental que se sintiera muy íntimo y que capturara la “magia que sucede cuando la gente conoce a Michelle, un resplandor y aumento de la confianza”, así lo dio a conocer Yahoo.

El nuevo proyecto de Michelle Obama es una producción de Higher Ground, la compañía que fundó con su esposo Barack Obama después de su periodo presidencial en los Estados Unidos. Asimismo, la casa productora tiene un gran acuerdo con Netflix para realizar producciones originales y las críticas por parte de la prensa especializada han sido muy positivas ya que “American Factory”, el primer proyecto de Higher Ground y Netflix, ganó el Óscar a “Mejor Largometraje Documental” a inicios de este 2020.

El documental “American Factory” se estrenó en enero de 2019 y contó con un 86% de aceptación por parte de la crítica en Rotten Tomatoes.

LEE TAMBIÉN: Jacqie Rivera ya es madre: ¿Quién es el padre de su hijo?

LEE TAMBIÉN: Tom Hanks dona su sangre para vacuna en contra del Coronavirus