Michelle Obama estrena documental sobre su vida: ¿Cuándo, dónde?

Después de ocho largos años en la Casa Blanca, Michelle Obama publicó un libro que rápidamente logró convertirse en un éxito en ventas a nivel mundial. En la publicación, la esposa del ex presidente Barack Obama, habló sobre su niñez en Chicago y de su experiencia como Primera Dama de Estados Unidos. Ahora, Michelle Obama emprende un nuevo proyecto profesional con su nuevo documental para la plataforma de Netflix que se estrena el próximo miércoles 6 de mayo.
Para promocionar su libro “Becoming”, Obama realizó una gira de conferencias por 34 ciudades. Dicha gira, es el punto central de su documental “Becoming” que se estrenará en Netflix el próximo 6 de mayo para los usuarios en los Estados Unidos.
El documental de “Becoming” fue dirigido por Nadia Hallgren, una cineasta que nació en el Bronx y cuyo trabajo es respaldado por proyectos como “She’s The Ticket”, un documental sobre las mujeres que se han sumado a la contienda política en los Estados Unidos. Asimismo, colaboró con CNN en las filmaciones de “We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World”.
En el tráiler del nuevo documental, Michelle Obama aseguró que su propósito con su gira no es sólo vender libros, sino también tener “algunas experiencias largas con personas jóvenes” como lo fue la que sostuvo con los jóvenes de Filadelfia para las filmaciones de “Becoming”.
Por su parte, Hallgren mencionó que valiéndose de su experiencia de cineasta, su objetivo era crear un documental que se sintiera muy íntimo y que capturara la “magia que sucede cuando la gente conoce a Michelle, un resplandor y aumento de la confianza”, así lo dio a conocer Yahoo.
El nuevo proyecto de Michelle Obama es una producción de Higher Ground, la compañía que fundó con su esposo Barack Obama después de su periodo presidencial en los Estados Unidos. Asimismo, la casa productora tiene un gran acuerdo con Netflix para realizar producciones originales y las críticas por parte de la prensa especializada han sido muy positivas ya que “American Factory”, el primer proyecto de Higher Ground y Netflix, ganó el Óscar a “Mejor Largometraje Documental” a inicios de este 2020.
El documental “American Factory” se estrenó en enero de 2019 y contó con un 86% de aceptación por parte de la crítica en Rotten Tomatoes.
I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir. Those months I spent traveling—meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe—drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, and cope with loss, confusion, and uncertainty. It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it. As many of you know, I’m a hugger. My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another—the easiest way of saying, “I’m here for you.” And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple—going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new—are now not simple at all. But I’m here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes. Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all. #IAmBecoming
