Altísimo Live!: ¿Cómo ver a Marc Anthony, Gloria Trevi e Ivy Queen en concierto?

🙌🏻 5 De mayo ❤️@katedelcastillo This #CincoDeMayo Altísimo Live! is proud of be part of #GlobalGivingDay, in support of @mujerxsrising by bringing you live performances and interactive experiences with some of the biggest Latin artists and entertainers standing together in support of our #FarmWorkers currently keeping our country fed! #AltisimoLive! will be co-hosted by actor, producer, director, and activist @evalongoria and @iheartlatino Chairman and Chief Creative Officer @enriquesantos. Other celebrity co-hosts throughout the livestream benefit festival will include @jbalvin @katedelcastillo , @rosariodawson, and @alejandrosanz. . #SwipeLeft to see some of our other celebrity performers and presenters joining the cause. . We invite YOU to join our cause too and make a difference by giving $5 (or more) this Cinco and then head over to AltisimoLive.com to start your interactive experience.